VIDEO: Hurricane season outlook

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were transported to trauma centers after a head-on collision in Derby on Saturday. Officials with the Derby Fire Department say they were called to Marshal Lane and Coe Lane on reports of a two-car head-on accident. According to the fire department, the accident happened...
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after a Norwich motorcycle crash. On May 29, at 7:12 p.m., the Norwich Fire Department was dispatched for a single motorcycle accident involving a telephone pole. A passing volunteer firefighter that noticed downed wires. He found the driver, called 911, then started...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 30-year-old woman from Bridgeport died following a shooting on Saturday. Bridgeport Police responded to 40 Knoll Place after medics reported that a woman had died from gunshot wounds. The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad and the Identification Unit are investigating this shooting. Police have not released...
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The nation continues to mourn the 21 lives lost in Uvalde, Texas after a mass shooter stole the lives of elementary students and teachers. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Southington held a vigil to honor those lives. Nearly two dozen people filled the inside of...
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-95 south in Madison on Sunday. Police are currently investigating the two-car accident between Exits 62 and 60. According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane is currently closed causing some road congestion. Police are asking...
Guilford, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong-way driver on I-95 in Guilford resulted in the death of four people. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the accident was reported on Sunday at 3:05 a.m. Officials with Connecticut State Police (CSP) say the crash was the result of a wrong-way driver.
JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was found under water in a man made pond at Ross Hill Campground. The Lisbon Fire Department and Ambulance, along with mutual aid partners, were dispatched for a water rescue just before 1 p.m. After more than two hours, the person was found.
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - The CT Rail Shore Line East has suspended services due to a tree fire. A tree caught on fire one mile west of Shaw’s Cove due to the storm. The storm loosened the tree and the tree made contact with a catenary wire. No one was...
Retired State Police Lieutenant and WFSB Law Enforcement Analyst J. Paul Vance reacts to the new developments in police's response to the Texas shooting. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some unsettled weather to start the holiday weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s summer tourism season...
CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - There’s a statewide shortage of lifeguards. Lifeguards were busy setting up the rope swim line for the season at Rocky Neck State Park Beach in Niantic. This is Emma Vlaun’s third season as a lifeguard working for DEEP. “I love being outside at the beach,...
DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Last week a judge granted Derby custody of a German Shepherd who was found shot on Nutmeg Avenue last month. In April, Derby Police found a German Shepherd who was shot in the leg. According to Derby Police, “One bullet shattered his front leg and another...
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man drowned in Candlewood Lake in Brookfield Thursday night, police said. Brookfield police said Wayne Pogers, 76, was pulled from the lake. His wife told police Pogers was working on their boat and doing other chores. Police said she called 911 after she didn’t see...
(WFSB) - For parents who have lost their children to gun violence, this week’s school shooting in Texas rekindles feelings of sadness and fear. Tuesday’s massacre in Texas has reopened the wounds for people around the country, and Friday they gathered in New Haven to demand action. “It’s...
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police made an arrest in connection to a Milford home invasion where the suspects dressed as Amazon workers. The incident happened on January 10 at a home on Naugatuck Avenue. According to the victim, the suspects were armed and wearing an Amazon delivery uniform. The...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are looking for a dog one of their officers shot after it was found to be actively attacking a person. Officers said they responded to 77 French St. for a vicious dog complaint. They found the dog attacking the victim. It was shot...
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A Terryville home has been condemned after police found four live dogs, 12 live cats, two dead cats and a large amount of feces and urine in the home. On May 28, officers went to the Harwinton Avenue home for a wellness check. When they arrived,...
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Even during an off-peak hour, traffic can easily build up on the Washington Avenue Bridge and the intersection it makes with South Main Street in Waterbury. “It’s seeing so much traffic,” said state Rep. Geraldo Reyes. Reyes has been working with the city...
Comments / 0