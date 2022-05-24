ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith Cancels Vegas Residency So Steven Tyler Can Go To Rehab

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Steven Tyler has been open about his struggles with sobriety since he first went into treatment in the late 1980s. (Photo: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Aerosmith is putting its Las Vegas residency on hold while lead singer Steven Tyler checks into a rehab facility.

The band had been scheduled to play Las Vegas’ Dolby Live at the Park MGM in June and July, but canceled those dates after Tyler had a relapse following foot surgery, The Hollywood Reporter reported .

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band said in a statement. “We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being.”

In January, the band canceled its European tour, also scheduled for June and July, due to COVID-19 concerns.

If all goes well, Aerosmith will be back at the MGM starting Sept. 14.

Tyler has long been open about his struggles with sobriety since he first went into treatment in the late 1980s.

In recent years, his relapses have been related to pain management for his orthopedic problems, caused by decades of dancing onstage and Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of the nerves in the feet that can cause pain and swelling, according to Variety .

You can read the band’s official statement below.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Steven Tyler
Variety

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dies at 72

Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
SEATTLE, WA
ETOnline.com

Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make a Glamorous Debut on Cannes Red Carpet

Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu rocked the red carpet on Tuesday as they made their Cannes Film Festival debut as a couple in style. The notoriously private pair -- who have been linked romantically since 2018 -- were dressed to impress as they posed for photos together. The model beamed wearing a stunning pink dress with silver statement heels, while Gyllenhaal looked dapper in a classic tux, which he paired with a slightly unbuttoned white collared shirt. The 41-year-old actor kept Cadieu close with his arm draped around her waist or holding her hand as they walked the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
