Doctors offer resources amid nationwide formula shortage | May 24

The National Memorial Day Concert is an annual program broadcast live from the west lawn of the US Capitol commemorating the Memorial Day holiday. In tribute to the over 58,000 American lives lost in the Vietnam War and the more than 3 million Americans who served in Southeast Asia during the brutal conflict, this year’s concert will share the story of combat medic Francis Whitebird, a young warrior from a Lakota family with generations of military service. Whitebird’s uncle fought in World War I, his father was a Lakota Code Talker during World War II, and both his sons served in the Iraq War. During two tours in Vietnam, Whitebird endured combat losses and saved lives, received a Purple heart himself, and forged bonds of friendship that have lasted a lifetime.

