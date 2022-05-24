ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyman County, SD

Doctors offer resources amid nationwide formula shortage | May 24

sdpb.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Baby formula...

listen.sdpb.org

sdpb.org

Highlighting health care needs through storytelling

The interview posted above is from SDPB’s daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations is addressing rural communities’ need for healthcare workers by highlighting these small towns and the people who work there. The series is partially funded...
HEALTH SERVICES
sdpb.org

National Memorial Day Concert features Local Veteran

The National Memorial Day Concert is an annual program broadcast live from the west lawn of the US Capitol commemorating the Memorial Day holiday. In tribute to the over 58,000 American lives lost in the Vietnam War and the more than 3 million Americans who served in Southeast Asia during the brutal conflict, this year’s concert will share the story of combat medic Francis Whitebird, a young warrior from a Lakota family with generations of military service. Whitebird’s uncle fought in World War I, his father was a Lakota Code Talker during World War II, and both his sons served in the Iraq War. During two tours in Vietnam, Whitebird endured combat losses and saved lives, received a Purple heart himself, and forged bonds of friendship that have lasted a lifetime. 
POLITICS
sdpb.org

In Play: A record-breaking year

Simeon Birnbaum has had a memorable junior year at Rapid City Stevens breaking both the all-time mile and two-mile state records for South Dakota high school track. Despite his recent successes, Birnbaum has his eyes set on new goals, working hard, and having fun. Nate Wek is currently the sports...
RAPID CITY, SD

