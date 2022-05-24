What We Know So Far About the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas

Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio).

Here’s what we know so far, as shared by Uvalde officials and reported by CNN:

During a brief press briefing, Uvalde Police say the event occurred around 11:30am Tuesday

CNN reports that 19 children and two adults were fatally shot.

Police confirm the suspect is deceased and the investigation leads them to believe the suspect was acting alone.

CNN reports the suspected shooter is from Uvalde and was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

Police held a very short press briefing around 5pm:

CNN reports that the shooting at Robb Elementary is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.

CNN also reports this is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 26 people in December 2012.

Texas politicians share sentiments via social media:

