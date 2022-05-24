ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tennessee Releases '100 Days Til' Kickoff' Hype Video

By Matt Ray
 5 days ago

(Video Below) The second season of the Josh Heupel era is quickly approaching as today marks 100 days until Tennessee takes the field once again in Neyland Stadium. The Vols will start year two of the Heupel era on a Thursday night against Ball State on September 1st.

Earlier today, Tennessee released a hype video, narrated by current tight end Jacob Warren. You can watch the video below.

Tennessee Knocks Off LSU, Advances To SEC Tournament Semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee and LSU didn’t get going until 10:10 p.m. local time and 11:10 p.m. back in Knoxville, but the Vols were ready to play nonetheless, defeating LSU to advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals. Here’s everything to know about the Vols’, 5-2, victory.
