UFC's Kevin Holland says he rescued driver from overturned 18-wheeler, details nerve-racking incident

By Danny Segura
 5 days ago
Kevin Holland might as well be Superman.

The UFC welterweight was involved in yet another heroic incident, this time rescuing a driver from an overturned 18-wheeler in his home state of Texas.

Holland (22-7 MMA, 9-4 UFC), who returns to action June 18 in Austin, Texas, against Tim Means at UFC on ESPN 37, has a track record of being a hero in tough situations. In October 2021, Holland stopped an alleged thief. Then this past March, he helped take down a gunman at a sushi restaurant.

Although each seems risky and scary, the incident involving the overturned 18-wheeler is the first time Holland has admitted to being scared.

“I get the guy out, there’s fluids flowing out of the car, I get the guy out of the truck, and I’m scared,” Holland told MMA Fighting. “Every other time things have happened, I’ve been calm, cool and collected. This time, I’m scared.

“I’m like, the truck’s going to blow up. The guy gets back in his truck. He’s like, ‘I need my phone.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, I got a second phone in the car, you don’t need your phone. We’ve got to go.’ He’s like, ‘I’ve got to go get my s***.’”

According to Holland, this all happened after he was driving down a highway. He noticed an incoming truck merging a bit too quickly. Seconds after, Holland said he took another look and noticed the vehicle was in trouble.

“I looked back to the right-hand side, and he’s sliding sideways,” Holland recalled. “I’m like, ‘Gosh.’ I pull the Regal over – glad I put the new brakes on there – hopped out, ran over there, jumped on top, ripped the door open, got the guy out.”

Holland is unsure what went wrong with the truck or the driver, but he said the man was safe following the incident.

“He slid perfectly on the grass,” Holland said. “I think the dude fell asleep while trying to get on there. Who knows? I know how it is. I’m tired when I drive, too. I’ll be swerving. It happens.

“The guy was perfectly fine, but all of a sudden when the officer pulled up he was (screaming). I was like, you’re playing.”

Holland doesn’t understand how he keeps encountering these situations where he chooses to do the right thing. He’s beginning to think there’s something to his glasses, just like Clark Kent.

“What I’ve learned talking to a good friend of mine, she actually has a fight coming up, she said, ‘My boy, when you do ratchet hood stuff, you take your glasses off,” Holland said. “’When you do good stuff, you keep your glasses on. You’re reverse Clark Kent.’ I like that a lot, so I might start calling myself Clint Kark.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 live results

