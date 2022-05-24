ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

'As the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing. What are we doing?'

By Chris Murphy
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

After a gunman shot up a Texas elementary school Tuesday, Sen. Chris Murphy , D-Conn., addressed his colleagues on the Senate floor:

Kids dead in an elementary school in Texas right now. What are we doing? What are we doing?

Days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons we have another Sandy Hook on our hands. What are we doing?

There are more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in a classroom because they think they’re going to be next. What are we doing?

Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate? Why do you go through all the hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority? … As the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing. What are we doing?

Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day

Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this? This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren't unlucky. This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.

Don't look away from Buffalo tragedy: In our silence, racism thrives

Donna Brazile: George Floyd, the Black people killed in Buffalo ought to be alive

Nowhere else do parents have to talk to their kids as I have had to do about why they got locked into a bathroom and told to be quiet for five minutes just in case a bad man entered that building. Nowhere else does that happen except here in the United States of America. And it is a choice. It is our choice to let it continue. What are we doing?

In Sandy Hook Elementary School after those kids came back into those classrooms, they had to adopt a practice in which there would be a safe word that the kids would say if they started to get thoughts in their brain about what they saw that day. If they started to get nightmares during the day reliving stepping over their classmates’ bodies as they tried to flee the school. In one classroom, that word was "monkey." And over and over and over through the day, kids would stand up and yell "monkey.” And a teacher or a paraprofessional would have to go over to that kid, take them out of the classroom, talk to them about what they had seen, work them through their issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLf6A_0fpCPXjd00
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, after a gunman killed 14 children and a teacher. It marks the deadliest school shooting in the state's history. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Sandy Hook will never ever be the same. This community in Texas will never ever be the same. Why? Why are we here if not to try to make sure that fewer schools and fewer communities go through what Sandy Hook has gone through, what Uvalde is going through? Our heart is breaking for these families. Every ounce of love and prayers we can send we are sending.

Stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers

But I’m here on this floor to beg – to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely. I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything I support, but there is a common denominator that we can find. There is a place where we can achieve agreement, that may not guarantee that America never ever again sees a mass shooting, that may not overnight cut in half the number of murders that happen in America. It will not solve the problem of American violence by itself but, by doing something, we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers whose brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing, shooting after shooting.

What are we doing? Why are we here? What are we doing?

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'As the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing. What are we doing?'

Comments / 0

Related
People

'I Do Not Want My Son to Go to School in America Anymore,' Says Mom of Uvalde Student

A mother of a student at Robb Elementary School is recounting the aftermath of a horrific shooting that left 21 people -- 19 students, a teacher, and an adult -- dead. On Tuesday, a shooter, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, opened fire at the Texas elementary school at about 11:30 a.m. local time after abandoning his vehicle. The shooter was later killed by authorities but not before he changed dozens of families' lives forever.
UVALDE, TX
wonderwall.com

Ivanka Trump, Matthew McConaughey, Leah Remini, Tim McGraw and more stars react to Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

In something that has become all too familiar, a school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, this time in Uvalde, Texas. By the end of the night, 19 elementary school students and two adults at Robb Elementary School were dead. The suspect in the massacre was also killed. NPR reported that it was the 27th school shooting this year. Social media sounded off on the heels of the tragedy — the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut — and many voices came from those in the entertainment world… Ivanka Trump tweeted, "It's impossible to imagine the pain being felt by the victims' families as a result of the senseless violence in TX. May God be with them and the Uvalde community as the nation condemns this horrific act of evil & prays for their strength in the face of this unimaginable tragedy."
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Brazile
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slaughter#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Senate#African American
The Independent

Ted Cruz condemned for ‘prayer’ tweet after Texas elementary school shooting massacre

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas faced fierce criticism for saying he was praying for the city of Uvalde after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at a school in the state.“Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde,” he said. “We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”Mr Cruz made the remarks after a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Heidi &...
UVALDE, TX
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of H-E-B

H-E-B is one of the most popular grocery stores in the country, with a loyal following of Texans and ex-Texans, and for very good reason (via Eater). Not only does it offer huge numbers of products, but it also has a reputation for being one of the best places to work — both part-time and full-time — and for being an incredibly generous company that cares about the state and its population (via Texas Monthly).
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Tennessee high school student filmed wearing KKK-style hood is hit with ‘severe disciplinary action’

Tennessee high school students have been hit with “severe disciplinary action” after one of them was filmed wearing an improvised KKK-style hood, prompting school officials to condemn an action they say goes against “everything we value”. Officials at the private Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee said they took “swift” action within a day of the video appearing on social media last week. The video was first posted on a Twitter account that has since been deleted. Obtained by WBIR, the video is about a minute long and shows the student wearing the hood and holding a jug in...
HIGH SCHOOL
Mix 93.1

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

485K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy