Winter Haven Police Searching For Missing-Endangered 36-Year-Old Man

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police authorities are asking for help in finding a missing adult who made concerning comments after disappearing this past week.

According to police, 36 yr-old Jose Orlando Morales Soto has gone missing, and his family is very concerned.

Police say he left his Cambridge Dr residence on May 20 after a dispute with a family member. He left the residence in a 2017 Toyota Sienna with FL Tag: IL39EG.

36 yr-old Jose Orlando Morales Soto

His family and authorities are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Wile at 863-662-0392.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }