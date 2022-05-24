ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven Police Searching For Missing-Endangered 36-Year-Old Man

By Local - Liz Shultz
 5 days ago

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Winter Haven Police authorities are asking for help in finding a missing adult who made concerning comments after disappearing this past week.

According to police, 36 yr-old Jose Orlando Morales Soto has gone missing, and his family is very concerned.

Police say he left his Cambridge Dr residence on May 20 after a dispute with a family member. He left the residence in a 2017 Toyota Sienna with FL Tag: IL39EG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5j9V_0fpCP0w900 36 yr-old Jose Orlando Morales Soto

His family and authorities are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Wile at 863-662-0392.

