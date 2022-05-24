PHOTOS: Scenes from Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting where 18 children killed
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children and one adult.
The shooting is the deadliest K-12 school shooting in Texas history. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Tuesday that an 18-year-old man was the suspect. The shooter was killed by responding law enforcement, Abbott said.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
See below for photos from the scene of the shooting.
