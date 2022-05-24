OTAs Watch: 5 Most Important Rams

As OTAs get started across the NFL, here is a look at five Rams players to keep an eye on.

As the NFL offseason continues, teams are ramping up their preparation for the start of the 2022 season. With the continued ramping up of offseason programs comes the start of Organized Team Activities, which started on Monday for the Rams.

The start of OTAs will allow Rams to get their first glimpses at their offseason acquisitions, namely Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner. While Robinson and Wagner will be the big names fans look for in OTAs, they are not the only ones to watch out for.

Van Jefferson Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates with teammates Matthew Stafford (9) and Van Jefferson (12) after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As OTAs progress for the Rams, here is a look at five of the most intriguing Rams:

5. Logan Bruss

Drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2022 draft, Bruss comes into OTAs with a chance to prove himself with the veterans and work towards earning a starting spot come September. Bruss is not guaranteed a starting spot by any means but the Rams' staff values him highly and a good showing in OTAs could increase his stock moving forward.

4. Van Jefferson

Including Jefferson on this list might not seem like the right move, but he is in a position to have a breakout 2022 season. In 2021 Jefferson was asked to be a deep threat in the Rams offense following the signing of DeSean Jackson not working out, and he responded with 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns to go with a team-high 16 yards per reception.

Now, Jefferson enters the 2022 season with a chance to prove that 2021 was not a fluke and that he is here to stay as one of the premier receivers in the NFL. With the addition of Allen Robinson to an already talented receivers room, Jefferson could shine in OTAs and show Rams fans that they have three true elite receivers.

3. Joe Noteboom

It is never easy following in the footsteps of a 16-year veteran, especially when those footsteps happen to be one of the best left tackles in the NFL. That is exactly what Joe Noteboom will have to do this season though, as he is stepping up to fill the absence left by the retirement of Andrew Whitworth earlier this offseason.

Noteboom has the trust of the Rams' coaches and front office though, as this offseason he signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension, thus locking him in as the Rams' left tackle of the future. Noteboom will have a chance to show the team in OTAs that they chose correctly and that he can anchor the left side of the line moving forward after Whitworth.

2. Cam Akers

What Cam Akers did to return to play for the Rams' postseason run is nothing short of phenomenal, as he got back on the field less than a year after tearing his Achilles in the offseason.

Akers now has the chance in OTAs to show that he is fully 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the 2022 season as the RB1 for a potent Rams offense. If Akers is 100 percent ready to go and shows that in OTAs, he could be in store for a huge 2022 as the feature back in McVay's offense that is littered with talent across the board.

Cam Akers Matt Pendleton, USA Today

Joe Noteboom Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tutu Atwell Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. Tutu Atwell

At the time of Atwell being drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, some analysts considered it a reach. Following an uneventful rookie season for Atwell, one that was marred by a season-ending shoulder injury.

Much like Jefferson, Atwell is set to benefit from the addition of Robinson to the Rams receiving room as he looks to bounce back and show just why he was worth a second round pick. McVay and the staff clearly believe that Atwell can be a key member of the Rams moving forward, and OTAs are the perfect opportunity for Atwell to show why that faith is not misplaced.

