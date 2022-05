The New York Giants have a position battle brewing this summer. New general manager Joe Schoen has worked hard to rebuild the team’s offensive line this offseason. A few free agency acquisitions and draft picks later and New York’s offensive line has been totally revamped. But at left guard, there is a question mark. More than one player will be competing for the starting job this summer. A mix of veterans and a rookie are fighting to earn the starting left guard position, and some believe that the rookie could win. Pro Football Focus projects rookie third-round draft pick Joshua Ezeudu as the starting left guard of the New York Giants in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO