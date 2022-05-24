ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Periods of Heavy Rain and Storms on Wednesday

By Meteorologist Olga Breese
kadn.com
 3 days ago

Mostly cloudy this evening with a slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms around sunset. Better rain chances arrive after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 70s before dawn. Overnight: Scattered Showers and...

www.kadn.com

KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Strong storms possible this evening

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today. A warm front is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain is expected, flooding possible

A round of heavy rain moves in our area this afternoon and into Thursday morning. “A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area. Two rounds of rain are on the way through Thursday morning. The first round moves in Wednesday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/26 Thursday forecast

Alert(s): Yellow Alert for late tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.  Forecast: Today will feature more clouds with perhaps some sprinkles/showers late in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sprinkles/showers push through tonight with perhaps some patchy fog developing around the area. As for tomorrow, the day gets off to a quiet start, but showers and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are expected late in the afternoon and at night. The main threats from these storms will be downpours (flooding), gusty winds and even some hail. This, of course, could complicate holiday travel on the roads and at the airports.Looking Ahead: On Saturday we'll have to leave in a chance of showers/t'storms with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Sunday's better, overall, with partly sunny skies, a stray shower and highs closer to 80. Monday (Memorial Day) looks like the best of the bunch: mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Afternoon, evening storms Sunday; Severe threat Monday

After a cloudy start with areas of dense fog, skies will be brightening up heading into the afternoon.It's a warmer and overall drier finish to the weekend, although a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, primarily to the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s around the city and low 80s inland.After a leftover shower or thunderstorm this evening, we clear a bit overnight.Viewing for the total lunar eclipse tonight won't be ideal, but we're hopeful for some breaks in the clouds. It'll really depend on your location. Maximum totality occurs just after midnight, giving the moon that rusty orange/red color.Monday itself starts off mainly dry, but we'll need to watch for a line of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.The evening commute will likely be slow as the storms move through.Things turn pleasant for midweek with temps in the low 70s.Enjoy the rest of your weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Canada's Summer Forecast Is Calling For Hot, Humid Weather & Intense Storms

For those who like the heat, Canada's summer forecast is predicting hot, humid weather for some parts of the country but there are risks of intense storms and droughts. AccuWeather has put out its annual summer forecast for Canada that revealed what the season has in store for the country, with some areas getting heat and humidity while others get rainy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT

