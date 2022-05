(The Hill) – The National Rifle Association (NRA) is moving forward with its annual summit in Houston, Texas, this weekend despite calls for the event to be canceled. The pro-gun group’s three-day convention, which starts Friday, is located less than 300 miles from the site of the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas using guns he bought just days before.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO