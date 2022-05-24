ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUcsN_0fpCGFLO00
1 of 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against a well-known attorney who represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018 announcing she represented a woman making claims of inappropriate behavior against Wynn, according to a statement included in a settlement document provided Tuesday to The Associated Press by Wynn’s lawyers.

The amount of the settlement was blacked out in the document, which was signed by Wynn and Bloom and submitted to U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas. The judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday.

Bloom’s 2018 news release said she was representing a dancer who accused Wynn of leering at female performers who were instructed to “strip down to bras and panties” when he attended and watched “physically revealing” segments of rehearsals for “Showstoppers” at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

The settlement statement said Bloom wanted “to correct the record and state that there has been no evidence obtained that Steve Wynn made inappropriate instructions to dancers, nor that he knew about any inappropriate instructions.”

Bloom and attorneys who represented her in the federal case in Nevada did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment. Bloom is the daughter of nationally known women’s rights and discrimination attorney Gloria Allred.

Wynn, 80, offered a statement saying he was “pleased” with the agreement and declaring the matter “fully settled, including with a retraction.”

Wynn attorney Todd Bice in Las Vegas told AP the settlement amount would remain confidential. He declined additional comment.

Wynn had sought a jury trial and damages of at least $75,000 less than two months after the Wall Street Journal reported that he had harassed or assaulted several women.

Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations.

He resigned as chairman and CEO of his namesake company, Wynn Resorts, in February 2018, and sold his company shares. He now lives in Florida.

Wynn’s lawsuit against Bloom was filed in April 2018. Mahan denied Bloom’s bid to have the case dismissed and she appealed. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco referred it back to Mahan in March 2021.

A reasonable jury could find Bloom “acted with actual malice in publishing the release,” a three-judge appellate panel said.

Allegations of wrongdoing against Wynn have spawned other lawsuits and sanctions. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last month that state casino regulators could still impose a $500,000 fine and discipline Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.

Wynn’s lawyers argue he no longer has casino industry ties and the state Gaming Commission lacks authority to punish him.

The commission separately fined Wynn Resorts $20 million in 2019 for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against Wynn before he resigned.

Regulators in Massachusetts fined the company $35 million more and the company’s top executive $500,000 for failing to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn when it applied for a license for a Boston-area casino.

Wynn Resorts in November 2019 accepted $20 million in damages from Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.

Steve Wynn also has a pending defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press and an AP reporter based on a story about accounts made to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Wynn.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
California Business
Local
Nevada Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Lisa Bloom
Person
Gloria Allred
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Attorneys#Casino#Wynn Resorts#Ap
Salon

Legal experts: Clarence Thomas’ “radical” ruling forces innocent people to stay in prison

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Legal experts responded with alarm Monday to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that could lead to the indefinite imprisonment and even execution of people who argue their lawyers didn't provide adequate representation after convictions in state court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Shine My Crown

'BLM' Co-Founder Paid Almost $4m to the Father of Her Child, Her Brother and Board Secretary

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines, this time for several huge payouts she made using the foundation's donations. According to Associated Press, Cullors forked out $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of her child. She also paid out $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Some U.S. inmates released under COVID protocols challenge orders to return to prison

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nordia Tompkins was serving a seven-year sentence for a drug charge in June 2020 when the U.S. federal Bureau of Prisons released her to home confinement under the terms of a law passed by Congress to slow the spread of COVID-19. The 37-year-old mother of two began settling back into her life north of New York City, pursuing studies for a new career in cosmetology. That changed a year later when she stopped at a store to fix her broken cell phone, an errand the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) ruled violated the terms of her confinement, though Tompkins said she told officials of her plans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

920K+
Followers
446K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy