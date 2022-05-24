Man near stalled car is thrown off bridge when DUI driver crashes into him, WA cops say

A man was knocked over a Washington bridge and died after a driver accused of being under the influence crashed into his car, authorities told multiple news outlets.

The man was standing near his broken down car around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, on the Ship Canal Bridge , The Seattle Times reported.

That’s when a driver crashed into the stopped vehicle, which struck the man and sent him over the bridge and into the water, the outlet reported.

Both vehicles flipped upside down from the collision on Interstate 5 at 45th Street , the Seattle Fire Department said in a tweet.

Divers began looking for the man in the water about 15 minutes after the crash but could not find him, the fire department said. The search for the man then turned into a recovery mission.

After four hours, the man’s body was found in the water, Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter.

“I am extremely saddened report the the individual did not survive the collision,” Johnson said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was arrested on a DUI charge , KOMO reported. Both men involved in the crash are 22 years old.

