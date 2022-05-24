ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man near stalled car is thrown off bridge when DUI driver crashes into him, WA cops say

By Helena Wegner
 5 days ago

A man was knocked over a Washington bridge and died after a driver accused of being under the influence crashed into his car, authorities told multiple news outlets.

The man was standing near his broken down car around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, on the Ship Canal Bridge , The Seattle Times reported.

That’s when a driver crashed into the stopped vehicle, which struck the man and sent him over the bridge and into the water, the outlet reported.

Both vehicles flipped upside down from the collision on Interstate 5 at 45th Street , the Seattle Fire Department said in a tweet.

Divers began looking for the man in the water about 15 minutes after the crash but could not find him, the fire department said. The search for the man then turned into a recovery mission.

After four hours, the man’s body was found in the water, Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter.

“I am extremely saddened report the the individual did not survive the collision,” Johnson said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was arrested on a DUI charge , KOMO reported. Both men involved in the crash are 22 years old.

My Clallam County

Man goes over cliff trying to rescue his dog

PORT ANGELES – A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after falling over a cliff east of Port Angeles while trying to rescue his dog. Clallam 3 Fire Rescue was dispatched at 11:20 p.m. Thursday to 183 Twilight Beach Road, where the patient had telephoned 911 dispatch saying that he believed he broke his back and could not move his legs. The patient had gone over the cliff to check on his dog, which had also fallen.
PORT ANGELES, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace woman arrested for fatal collision with motorcyclist in Everett

Mountlake Terrace resident Desiree Morin, 49, was arrested following a fatal collision with a motorcyclist in the 11100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett last week. According to probable cause documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, Everett police were dispatched to the collision shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. They observed that Morin’s Honda Accord sedan had significant damage to its front end and was partially in the northbound oncoming lane of Evergreen Way. A heavily damaged motorcycle was laying nearby in the northbound lanes and farther north its rider was down in the street, bleeding profusely.
EVERETT, WA
nbc16.com

Caught on camera: Man run down in the middle of open air market

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Law enforcement authorities have released video of a road rage incident last month at Pike Place Market that turned into a near brawl in which two people were hit by a car, three different people argued, the vehicle ran into a restaurant seating table area before another man was seen wielding a hammer to damage the car.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Airsoft gun causes lockdown at 2 Everett schools

EVERETT, Wash. — Cascade High School and Evergreen Middle School in Everett were locked down after school officials received a report of someone with a gun near the campuses. Everett police said the report was received shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday. Police said there was no active threat,...
EVERETT, WA
