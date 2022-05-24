These Denver Parks and Rec pools won’t reopen for the summer

While Denver is teeming with bars and restaurants serving icy platters of briny bivalves, there’s something special about the ones being shucked by Oyster Wulff’s Ben Wolven, a north-Atlantic transplant who moved to Denver 14 years ago. The third-generation Mainer not only works with some of the best oyster farmers around, he also travels the country attending oyster festivals, studying shucking techniques, and competing in oyster-shucking competitions. He even got his level-one sommelier certification just so he could identify and communicate the tasting notes and aromas present in each oyster—similar to how connoisseurs talk about wine. Right now, you can taste Wolven’s handiwork at Cherry Creek’s hip cocktail bar, Forget Me Not—where he shucks the freshest catches to order on the patio and shares his expertise with Denverites.
Comments / 3