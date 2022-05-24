ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard testified that she donated $250,000 to a children's art program. The charity's CEO said the money came from Elon Musk.

By Ashley Collman
Insider
 5 days ago

Elon Musk and Amber Heard.

Getty/Getty

  • Amber Heard testified in her defamation trial about donating $250,000 to the charity Art of Elysium.
  • The charity's CEO said in a deposition that it received a $250,000 payment in Heard's name.
  • But the CEO said they understood that the money actually came from Elon Musk.

A CEO of an art charity that Amber Heard testified to having donated $250,000 to says the money actually came from Elon Musk.

This is the second charity official to say they believe an anonymous donation made in Heard's name came from Musk, the billionaire Tesla CEO whom Heard dated immediately after separating from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Previously, a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union said the organization received a $350,000 donation in Heard's name from an account they believed to be associated with Musk.

Heard is currently fighting a lawsuit from her ex-husband, Depp, who has accused her of defamation, saying she ruined his reputation and career with fake domestic-violence claims. Heard says that she was a victim domestic violence, and spent several days on the stand describing multiple incidents in which she said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her.

Depp's legal team sought to undercut Heard's credibility on Tuesday when they suggested a donation she said she had made on the stand was actually paid by Musk.

Heard said on the stand that she donated $250,000 to the Art of Elysium, a children's arts charity.

But a rebuttal witness for Depp's legal team called that statement into question on Tuesday. In a prerecorded deposition from March 3, 2022, Jennifer Howell, the CEO of the Art of Elysium, said that the organization only received one donation made in Heard's name — a payment of $250,000 from an anonymous donor that they understood to be Musk.

Johnny Depp.

SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heard's credibility on her charitable donations was questioned earlier in the trial. Depp's legal team provided evidence showing that Heard failed to follow through on a public commitment to donate her full $7 million divorce settlement from Depp to two charities — the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, a prerecorded deposition from Candie Davidson-Goldbronn, a representative of Children's Hospital Los Angeles, said the organization only ever received $250,000 directly from Heard, in addition to a $100,000 payment made by Depp's money manager as part of her divorce settlement. That's far less than the $3.5 million she had pledged to the organization. The representative said they followed up with Heard's contact about whether to expect any future payments on that pledge and never received a response.

Earlier in the trial, a representative of the ACLU said the organization only received three payments made in Heard's name, totaling $950,000. They said only one came directly from Heard, while another was from Depp's money manager, and the third was believed to be from Musk.

Heard said that she planned to pay the two charities in installments over a period of time, but had to stop payments when Depp sued her in 2019.

Musk did not immediately return Insider's request for comment on Tuesday. Representatives for Heard declined to comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 481

Guest
4d ago

They need to throw her in prison.. this is a mockery of the judicial system. This lady is lying just to lie at this point, taking a free shot without consequence on a man, knowing she’s lying out of her teeth.

Reply(32)
478
Honest Lee
4d ago

You can tell when Heard is lying, her lips are moving. Let's all take this as a lesson to teach our young men what NOT to look for in a woman & Heard is the perfect example of it (not that she's a woman, more a female dog, likely in heat)

Reply(5)
266
Michael Cunningham
4d ago

This is the kind of stuff we citizens are talking about.. if we did this; we would be in prison... why isn't she !!

Reply(16)
211
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard smiles in 2016 deposition when asked about audio of her admitting to striking Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was caught on camera smiling and rolling her eyes in a resurfaced 2016 deposition where she was questioned about hitting Johnny Depp.Jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, were shown a clip from Ms Heard’s 13 August 2016 deposition on Tuesday, in which she is seen listening to an audio conversation between herself and Mr Depp.In the audio, the couple are discussing an alleged fight where Mr Depp repeatedly accuses his wife of punching him. Ms Heard is heard denying punching him, saying that Mr Depp pushed a bathroom door into her toes...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
Community Policy