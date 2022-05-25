ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer

Fresno residents! If you're dreading the scorching summer in sight, there's a way to cool off for free.

With temperatures across Central California already soaring, the City of Fresno is opening its splash parks early.

Families can now head to any one of the eight parks from Wednesday, May 25, to find some relief from the heat.

This interactive map below shows the locations of the parks. You can click on the red circles to see more information.

Chart not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window .

On Tuesday, the City of Fresno tweeted the hours the parks will stay open.

From May 25th through June 10th, the parks will stay open from 1 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 8 pm on weekends.

From June 11th through August 21st, the parks will stay open from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

From August 22nd through September 30th, they'll be back to being open from 1 pm to 8 pm on weekdays and from 10 am to 8 pm on weekends.

There are eight locations throughout Fresno:

MELODY PARK

5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno

DICKEY PLAYGROUND

50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno

FIGARDEN LOOP PARK

4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno

TODD BEAMER PARK

9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno

MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK

750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno

INSPIRATION PARK

5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno

MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER

4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno

VINLAND PARK

4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno

The City of Fresno says all its splash parks use recirculated water so they do not drain the city's water supply.

