CIF Central Section softball playoffs: Semifinal previews, brackets, and scores for each division

By Lance Smith, SBLive
 5 days ago

With two rounds down and two rounds to go, the Central Section softball playoffs are halfway over.

Below are playoff brackets for all six divisions, in addition to some semifinals previews. We will continue to link the semifinal previews in this post as they are published.

Note that all games will be played at the home site of the higher-seeded game unless noted otherwise in the brackets.

DIVISION 1:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: CAN UNDERDOG STOCKDALE AGAIN DISRUPT THE TRAC-MEET?

DIVISION 2:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: CSU FULLERTON COMMIT LILLIANNA GARCIA GIVES NO. 1 HANFORD AN EDGE

DIVISION 3:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 4:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 5:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

DIVISION 6:

PLAYOFF BRACKET

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

