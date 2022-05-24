ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Transfer Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
One of the elite quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class is coming to Syracuse as a transfer. Florida transfer quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced his commitment to the Orange on social media and has four years of eligibility remaining. He is the second transfer quarterback to commit to Syracuse this offseason, joining Michigan transfer Dan Villari.

Del Rio-Wilson signed with Florida as part of the Gators 2021 recruiting class. He redshirted during his one year at Florida, and announced his decision to transfer on April 19th of this year.

RELATED: SYRACUSE'S QB ROOM JUST GOT MORE INTERESTING

A consensus elite dual threat quarterback prospect, Del Rio-Wilson also held offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others out of high school. He starred for McEachern High and Cartersville High in Georgia. During his high school career, he threw for 5,529 yards, 50 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while running for 899 yards with 13 more scores.

RELATED: CARLOS DEL RIO-WILSON DISCUSSES COMMITMENT

The 6-3, 225 pound quarterback was also an Elite 11 finalist in the summer of 2020. SI All-American ranked him as the fifth best performer during the Elite 11 Finals. Here was their analysis of his performance, who they ranked as the number one performer on day two of the three day event.

" Del Rio's performance at Elite 11 was one of the biggest surprises of the week, and certainly for the better. His best showing came during the pro day workout on Day 2, where Del Rio threw a camp-leading 12 "money" throws based on Sports Illustrated All-American's grading scale. He followed with the second-best time in the accuracy gauntlet according to Elite 11, with a solid accuracy grade from SIAA coming in 9th place. Throwing on the run was already a strength of Del Rio's entering the week, and he was certainly one of the best quarterbacks out there in that department - just take a look at his deep corner throws ."

