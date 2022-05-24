Firefly preparing for second launch at Vandenberg SFB

Firefly Aerospace is preparing for another rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The company's first launch in September 2021 ended with an explosion over the Pacific Ocean about two-and-a-half minutes after takeoff. Some debris from the rocket was even found in the Orcutt area.

Despite the explosion, Firefly's CEO called it "a very successful first flight" because they were able to gather a lot of data to help improve future launches.

On Tuesday, Firefly tweeted that the two stages of its Alpha rocket are now on their way to Vandenberg from the Firefly production and test facility in Briggs, Texas.

Alpha was designed to carry small satellites into orbit.

Firefly has not yet announced a date for the launch.