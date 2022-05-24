Planet Fitness to open in San Luis Obispo

A new gym is opening up in San Luis Obispo.

Signs are up at the Marigold Shopping Center along Broad Street for Planet Fitness.

According to the company’s website, the gym will occupy the former Michael’s building in the center.

While an exact opening date has not been disclosed, the website says a pre-grand opening sale is coming soon.

Planet Fitness has other locations in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Michael's moved to the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center back in 2019.