ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Planet Fitness to open in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGjeK_0fpC8mS200

A new gym is opening up in San Luis Obispo.

Signs are up at the Marigold Shopping Center along Broad Street for Planet Fitness.

According to the company’s website, the gym will occupy the former Michael’s building in the center.

While an exact opening date has not been disclosed, the website says a pre-grand opening sale is coming soon.

Planet Fitness has other locations in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Michael's moved to the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center back in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

TV host, fitness instructor, chef and hairdresser, Keith Marshall says goodbye to his Santa Barbara Westside salon

Keith Marshall has been cutting hair on the Westside of Santa Barbara for 40 years. He closes his salon with many memories, but will continue his fitness, DJ and TV work. The post TV host, fitness instructor, chef and hairdresser, Keith Marshall says goodbye to his Santa Barbara Westside salon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/16-05/22/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 16, 2022. 00:35— Diego...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Divine Craft Donut Shop in Downtown Santa Barbara

While visiting the library in downtown Santa Barbara I discovered the inviting newly opened Hook & Press Donut Shop on Figueroa Street. Located at what was once a Jeannine’s Restaurant. The color scheme and “ice-cream parlor” style has a charming ambiance. The staff is helpful, and the chic bites to enjoy with sophisticated beverages are an exciting surprise. The renowned donuts of Hook & Press are now available in this beautiful new home in downtown Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Fitness#Marigold#Shopping Center
Paso Robles Daily News

Ravine Water Park reopens for the season

Improvements made over the winter, according to owner. – The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles reopens Saturday for the Summer of 2022. Owner Brett Butterfield and his partners worked this past week to unload supplies, organize facilities, and prepare for the opening in the Ravine’s 17th year of operation.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
KGET

2 people wounded in stabbing at south Bakersfield shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a stabbing that left two people wounded at a shopping center Saturday night on Wible Road near Highway 99. Police were called to Wible Road near Highway 99 at around 7 p.m. for report of a stabbing. One person suffered a minor injuries to their lower body. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy