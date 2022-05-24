ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football's Quarterback Room Just Got More Interesting

By Mike McAllister
 5 days ago

Syracuse football was already set for an intriguing quarterback battle this fall. How much will Garrett Shrader improve as a passer? How will Dan Villari perform as a transfer but after a spring to get acclimated to the system? What will the availability of Justin Lamson be after a strong spring but reportedly suffering an injury?

Now there is even more intrigue to add to that mix. Florida transfer quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson committed to the Orange, adding yet another former highly rated recruit to the mix. Del Rio-Wilson is a 6-3, 225 pound dual threat quarterback who redshirted during his one season with the Gators and has four years of eligibility remaining.

That makes three talented transfer quarterbacks battling for the starting spot next fall. All with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Shrader has an advantage as the incumbent who had some stellar moments last season. However, his lack of consistency as a passer became a detriment to the offense as the season progressed. Villari comes in from Michigan with a little experience, and has an edge over Del Rio-Wilson having spent the spring learning the system. Del Rio-Wilson was the highest ranked recruit of the bunch and has a tremendous amount of potential, but will be starting from scratch this summer and fall within the Orange system.

The good news for each is that with a new quarterbacks coach (Jason Beck) and offensive coordinator (Robert Anae), there are no preconceived notions to overcome. Everyone should be starting with a clean slate. It will be a fun battle to watch to see who steps up, emerges and how they can balance out the Syracuse offense next season.

AllSyracue

Deshawn Vaughn Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

Syracuse football hosted players from Austintown Fitch High in Youngstown, Ohio for an unofficial visit on Saturday. One of those players was class of 2024 defensive back Deshawn Vaughn. Vaughn is a 6-0, 170 pound safety who already holds an offer from Toledo but is on the radar of several power ...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Football: Top-notch offensive lineman to officially visit next month

Syracuse football coaches are piling up official visit after official visit scheduled for the month of June for a variety of 2023 commits and recruiting targets. One of the latest to become public is from talented 2023 offensive lineman Deandre Duffus. According to his bio on the 247Sports Web site, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound prospect out of Florida will take an official visit to the Hill on June 17.
SYRACUSE, IN
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 6-foot-10 wing makes huge debut in national rankings

Athletic and versatile 6-foot-10 wing Tafara Gapare has shined on the AAU circuit of late, leading to a bunch of new scholarship offers from Syracuse basketball and numerous other high-major programs. Now as Gapare’s recruitment continues to take off, he has appropriately entered the national rankings for his cycle, which...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

5/26 – Highlights from the Section III playoffs in lacrosse & baseball

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Another busy night across Section III, as eight girls lacrosse teams punch their tickets to the Section Finals. Also, the Section III Class AA baseball championship is now set. Check out the highlights from a half dozen playoff games from Thursday night. Below are the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

ROUNDUP: High school golfers qualify for state tourney, Camden softball, Utica-Notre Dame softball

Three high school golfers from the Mohawk Valley qualified for the state tournament Friday. New Hartford’s Cam Jenkins, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Caleb Decker and Waterville’s Gabe Williams each earned a spot in the tournament after finishing among the top nine players following the second round of the Section III state qualifier at Skenandoa Golf Course in Clinton.
CAMDEN, NY
localsyr.com

West Genesee boys lacrosse rolls to Section III Class B title

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The West Genesee boys lacrosse team dominated Fayetteville-Manlius 19-7 to win the Section III Class A title. Liam Burns paced the Wildcats attack with seven goals and four assists. Charlie Lockwood, River Oudemool, and Nolan Bellotti each netted three goals in the win. West Genesee...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s ‘Sniper’ monument honors one of the city’s most illustrious, and forgotten, citizens

There is a small triangle of grass on Syracuse’s northside, bordered by North Salina, North State, and East Laurel streets. This oasis of greenery amidst a sea of concrete, brick, and asphalt sitting just a block east of Interstate 81 is home to one of Syracuse’s most delightful curiosities: the city’s only equestrian statue, adorned with nothing other than the word “Sniper.”
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Angler lands beautiful lake trout, glimpses rainbow

Jerry Mccarthy of Syracuse landed this beautiful lake trout last week on Skaneateles Lake. Mccarthy was fishing in 25-feet of water, using a Buoyant Minnow HFY by Thomas Lures. The fish weighed about 8 pounds and measured 27 inches. After landing the laker, Mccarthy looked up and caught a glimpse...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse restaurants fail health inspection, one with double-digit violations: May 8-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Traffic Update: Traffic on I-81 south before Destiny USA clears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might want to find an alternative route this morning as a rollover crash has significantly slowed down the flow of traffic on I-81. New York State says that both the right and center lanes on I-81 south bound have closed, right before Exit 23A/23B/22, Hiawatha Blvd; Destiny, Bear St.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Woman stabbed outside of Syracuse bar Wednesday morning

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the stabbing of a 35-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Around 1 a.m., Deputies say they arrived at Crouse Hospital where they met with a woman who was stabbed multiple times. Police believe the stabbing happened in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon at 103 Galster Avenue in the Town of the Town of Salina.
SYRACUSE, NY
