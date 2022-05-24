Syracuse Football's Quarterback Room Just Got More Interesting

Syracuse football was already set for an intriguing quarterback battle this fall. How much will Garrett Shrader improve as a passer? How will Dan Villari perform as a transfer but after a spring to get acclimated to the system? What will the availability of Justin Lamson be after a strong spring but reportedly suffering an injury?

Now there is even more intrigue to add to that mix. Florida transfer quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson committed to the Orange, adding yet another former highly rated recruit to the mix. Del Rio-Wilson is a 6-3, 225 pound dual threat quarterback who redshirted during his one season with the Gators and has four years of eligibility remaining.

That makes three talented transfer quarterbacks battling for the starting spot next fall. All with multiple years of eligibility remaining. Shrader has an advantage as the incumbent who had some stellar moments last season. However, his lack of consistency as a passer became a detriment to the offense as the season progressed. Villari comes in from Michigan with a little experience, and has an edge over Del Rio-Wilson having spent the spring learning the system. Del Rio-Wilson was the highest ranked recruit of the bunch and has a tremendous amount of potential, but will be starting from scratch this summer and fall within the Orange system.

The good news for each is that with a new quarterbacks coach (Jason Beck) and offensive coordinator (Robert Anae), there are no preconceived notions to overcome. Everyone should be starting with a clean slate. It will be a fun battle to watch to see who steps up, emerges and how they can balance out the Syracuse offense next season.

