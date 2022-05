The Northwest Veterans Museum in Lynnwood will be hosting a presentation and film viewing honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. The presentation will be held on Memorial Day, May 30, from 1-3 p.m. with a brief overview of the significance of the day, a slideshow presentation and a viewing of the film, The Midway. Admission is free and coffee will be served at the event.

