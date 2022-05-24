ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas Gov. Abbott: 14 children ‘horrifically’ killed in school shooting

 3 days ago

NBC News

The Uvalde school district had an extensive safety plan. 19 children were killed anyway.

School officials in Uvalde, Texas, promised to do everything they could to protect students from a mass shooting. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had doubled its security budget in recent years, according to public documents, in part to comply with state legislation passed in the wake of a 2018 school shooting in which eight students and two teachers were killed. The district adopted an array of security measures that included its own police force, threat assessment teams at each school, a threat reporting system, social media monitoring software, fences around schools and a requirement that teachers lock their classroom doors, according to the security plan posted on the district’s website.
NBC News

A year before Uvalde school shooting, Texas expanded gun rights

A mass shooting Tuesday that killed at least 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school came less than a year after legislators drastically expanded gun rights. Pledging to keep Texas a “bastion of freedom,” Gov. Greg Abbott in June signed seven laws, one of which allows people to legally carry handguns without licenses.
NBC News

What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

The 18-year-old gunman grew up in the same town he tore apart. People who knew him describe him as a loner in the small community of Uvalde, Texas. He moved in with his grandmother after a fight with his mother, the mother’s boyfriend says. The AR-15 rifles he used were legally purchased shortly after the gunman turned 18.May 25, 2022.
