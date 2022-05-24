ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Hydraulic fluid, oil enter storm drains after truck fire

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxXrR_0fpC6BUL00
A Recology Yuba-Sutter garbage truck caught fire Monday night in Yuba City. Courtesy of Donna Johnston

An intense fire involving a Recology garbage truck early Monday evening in Yuba City led to the spillage and cleanup of about 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid and 12 gallons of motor oil that made its way onto city streets and into storm drains, officials said.

According to Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander, the department was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. to Bogue Road and Rapid Water Way because of a Recology garbage truck that caught fire.

Recology Yuba-Sutter General Manager Rigo Diaz said the vehicle was a residential route truck that was collecting curbside organics that caught fire. No one was injured.

“Immediately after becoming aware of the fire, the driver followed safety protocol and switched off the truck’s fuel source and called 911,” Diaz said in an email. “The fire department arrived within minutes and fully extinguished the fire. The truck was towed to Recology Yuba-Sutter’s maintenance yard.”

With “heavy fire involvement upon arrival,” Alexander said the entire cab portion of the truck was destroyed. He also said because of the intensity of the blaze, a house nearby suffered minor damage.

“It was a lot of fire,” Alexander said.

Alexander said that while the vehicle fire was extinguished relatively quickly, the resulting leakage of hydraulic fluid and motor oil required cleanup crews to remain at the site “well into the night.”

He said a city “vac truck” was used to clean out the drains with the spilled fluids being found about 800 feet away from the initial site.

“We caught it before it got into the water,” Alexander said. “Nothing did get into the river or anything along those lines.”

Alexander said an absorbable substance akin to cat litter was used to help clean up the spilled fluid in the city streets.

“Cleanup crews employed by Recology helped lead cleanup activities and power washed the street,” Diaz said.

Alexander said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“With so much damage, it’s going to be really hard to pinpoint exactly what happened,” Alexander said.

Diaz said the maintenance and safety departments at Recology Yuba-Sutter are trying to determine the cause.

“At this time, it is unknown if the cause of the fire was electrical or mechanical,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Storage building destroyed, home saved in structure fire

BANGOR, Calif. — CAL FIRE Butte County responded to a structure fire in Bangor Saturday afternoon. Multiple structures were saved, including the nearby home and garage. Crew will continue salvage and cleanup operations for another hour. Some responders have been released from the incident. The cause of the fire...
BANGOR, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire Destroys Yankee Hill Road Residence

Columbia, CA — There was an early morning fire that destroyed a home in the Columbia area. It was reported to fire officials just before 3am in the 11400 block of Yankee Hill Road. A house was destroyed and the fire was contained at around 4:30am. There were some power lines down nearby, according to first responders.
COLUMBIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 12 Fully Reopens Near Rio Vista After Major Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 12 has fully reopened in the Sacramento River Delta after a major crash involving seven vehicles Friday afternoon. The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road. Seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved and four people were sent to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said a car carrier collided with a paint van, and the van driver had to be air lifted to the hospital. Traffic was backed up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops spread of Flat Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says it stopped the forward progress on a fire that started around 9:10 Friday morning in Oroville. The Flat Fire, which started off of Thompson Flat Cemetery Road in Oroville, was held to a quarter acre as firefighters were successful in gaining control over the fire.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Sutter, CA
Yuba City, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba City, CA
Accidents
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued on South Park Trail in Plumas County Friday

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue call on Friday. A mountain biker suffered a knee injury on the Cascade Trail/South Park Trail area above Chandler Road, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The mountain biker was given aid...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Highland House Fire Threatens Nearby Homes

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Two people almost lost their North Highlands home after it caught fire. On Thursday morning, at 3:02 a.m, Sacramento Metro Firefighters got a call about flames at a home in North Highlands. The home was equipped with fire alarms but they were not working. A man living at the home got up to use the bathroom. That is when he smelled something and called 911. When Sacramento Metro Fire arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the garage. The fire did not make it into the home. Two people and two pets escaped safely, and one person was treated at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

DUI Driver detained by Sacramento residents following fatal crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents helped detain a man after the truck he was driving collided with an SUV, killing a woman and critically injuring her child. The witnesses detained the driver until officers arrested him, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the SUV...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydraulic Fluid#Motor Oil#Heavy Fire#Fluids#Accident#Yuba City Fire Department
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Dog shot by arrow dies in Magalia Friday morning

MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
MAGALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think It’s Time To Shut It Down’: Lodi Homeowners Fed Up With Massive House Parties

LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down. People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far. No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop. The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday. The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained. Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night. The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary. Cal Fire said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation  
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Lassen County News

Motorcycle crash kills unidentified Susanville man

An unidentified 29-year-old Susanville man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 north of Byers Pass Road. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was ejected.
SUSANVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Oroville Major Injury in Off-Road Accident

Driver Suffers Major Injury in Lower Wyandotte Road Crash. A major injury off-road accident was reported in Oroville on May 23 when a vehicle exited the pavement for an unknown reason. The collision happened in the area of Lower Wyandotte Road and Foothill Boulevard around 2:48 in the morning, according to the traffic report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The report stated that a vehicle had left the road and gone down an embankment but was visible from the roadway.
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Dead after Head-On Accident on Matthews Lane [Marysville, CA]

Rider Pronounced Dead after Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Woodruff Lane. The incident happened just north of Woodruff Lane. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the motorcycle rider was traveling south on Matthews near Woodruff. For reasons unknown, he veered into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo firefighters take defensive attack at 3-alarm structure fire

VALLEJO – Firefighters battling a structure fire in Vallejo on Tuesday afternoon had to declare "mayday" after a smoke explosion occurred across the attic and third floor of the home, according to Vallejo Fire Spokesperson Kevin Brown. A "mayday" in this instance was called because of rapidly changing conditions that resulted in the inability to immediately account for every firefighter on the scene. Ultimately there were no injuries or fatalities to firefighters or civilians, Brown said. Firefighters arrived in the 300 block of El Dorado Street at 4:34 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke, fire officials said. By 4:39 p.m. the fire was upgraded to a full first alarm response. Firefighters soon discovered a "very active" fire in the rear of the structure and encountered several downed power lines. The blaze was soon upgraded to a three-alarm, "due to inability to directly attack the primary seat of the fire," said Brown. Crews took a defensive attack and were still on the scene extinguishing any remaining hot spots as of 7:20 p.m. Four adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
134
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy