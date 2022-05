The last few weeks of Elon Musk's business life have been unusually tumultuous even for him. First, he bought up a lot of Twitter stock, which he kept secret longer than he legally should have. Next came his successful campaign to join Twitter's board. That effort ended abruptly when he decided to forgo his board seat and buy the whole company instead. He offered $54.20 a share, a price that incorporates his favorite number, 420, often used as code for marijuana. After first adopting a "poison pill," presumably to ward off Musk, Twitter's board changed course and voted to accept the offer.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO