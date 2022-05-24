ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2023 NFL draft: Trenton Simpson is a name to look out for

By Alex Turri
 5 days ago

A name every NFL scout will be looking out for next season is Clemson linebacker’s, Trenton Simpson.

In a rough year for the Tigers last season, Simpson was one of the lone bright spots as he performed at a level at which we’ve rarely seen a Clemson linebacker perform.

He was an immediate impact player for the Tigers his freshman season in 2020, and he proved to be even more effective in his sophomore season, improving his game across the board. If he continues on this path, Simpson has a chance to be one of the highest, if not the first linebacker selected in the 2023 NFL draft .

Here’ what Mark Schofield over at Touchdown Wire had to say about Simpson:

Depending on which scouting service you subscribe to, Trenton Simpson was either a four- or a five-star prospect coming out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. ESPN graded him as a four-star prospect, and the third-best prospect in the state of North Carolina, while 247Sports rated him as a five-star recruit and the top player in the state, as well as the top outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class.

Simpson passed on offers from Charlotte, Duke, Colorado State, Florida, North Carolina and a host of other schools to commit to Auburn. But he flipped his commitment later in the cycle to enroll at Clemson.

He was an immediate contributor in 2020 as a true freshman, playing in 12 games and making three starts. That season he registered 28 total tackles, four sacks, and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

This past season, he played in all 13 of Clemson’s games, making 12 starts. He set career-high marks in total tackles (65), tackles for a loss (12.5) and sacks (6.5).

Simpson is the son of Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy D. Simpson, who served 17 overseas tours from 1994 through 2021 as a member of the United States Army Rangers.

Simpson was one of the best linebackers in the country last season and one of the best to do it at Clemson. According to PFF , Simpson had the fourth-highest pass rush grades in a season for a Clemson defender since 2014, with an 88.4 rating. He ranked behind Clemson defensive line greats in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, and Vic Beasly Jr.

Clemson has had some incredible defensive linemen since 2014, yet Simpson’s impact from linebacker in the pass rush has surpassed some of the best Tigers to take the field for Dabo Swinney.

Linebackers are tasked with a lot of responsibilities on the field and pass rushing isn’t the only one Simpson excelled in. According to PFF, he also didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage last season.

Trenton Simpson is a complete player.

The next season will be a big one for Simpson. He is one of the most exciting defensive players to watch in college football right now, and he should see his draft stock rise with another strong season.

Twitter reacts: Clemson shuts out Louisiana, advances to super regionals

