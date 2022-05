Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is now open at EPCOT, and guests who experience motion experience from all the thrills can now receive a motion sickness bag. While not on display for guests, like they are in their compartments on Mission: SPACE, Cast Members may offer guests who appear to be getting sick a bag as they exit the ride. Additional garbage cans with open lids have reportedly been installed along the exits to accommodate the issue.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO