Brighton, CO

Maryland man arrested in Colorado for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Robert Garrison
 5 days ago
DENVER — A Maryland man was arrested in Colorado for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Rodney Milstreed, 55, of Finksburg, Maryland, was arrested in Brighton after a warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday, May 18.

Milstreed is facing several charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Milstreed is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on the front steps of the Upper West Plaza and throwing what appeared to be a flagpole in the direction of officers, striking one officer, and throwing a smoke grenade back toward officers, according to court documents.

He also allegedly assaulted a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 riot.

Social media records show that Milstreed communicated with others during the riot. He sent a video of the event to friends on his Facebook, according to court records. In the video, Milstreed is seen climbing the steps to the upper west terrace close to where the Senate Wing door was breached. He was also heard saying, “Here we go” and “F--k yeah, s--t’s gonna get real,” the documents said.

He is also accused of sending photos of blood on the floor in what appears to be the Upper West Plaza and then later added, “Man I’ve never seen anything like this. I feel so alive.” Three days later, on Jan. 9, 2021, Milstreed messaged a Facebook associate to describe his participation in the violence and his intention to “crack some heads” while he was there, the documents said.

Mistreed is also facing additional charges of simple assault, and related offenses. He appeared in a Colorado court Tuesday.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

