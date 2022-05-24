ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Volunteer to set out Veterans' Memorial Flags May 26

chronicle-express.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENN YAN -- It’s once again that time to let folks know that The American Legion will be placing flags on veterans gravesites at Lakeview Cemetery May 26. Anyone wishing to...

www.chronicle-express.com

chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1922: Civil War Veterans honored by Rotary

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

EXTENSION CORNER: PlayCleanGo Awareness Week kicks off June 4-11

PENN YAN – CCE-Yates County and PlayCleanGo are excited to kick off the third annual PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 4-11, 2022. A week dedicated to highlighting the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species, PlayCleanGo Awareness Week educates recreationists on quick and easy ways to responsibly enjoy the outdoors without spreading invasive species or pests.
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sunny Point season opens with celebration June 5

KEUKA LAKE -- Summer is officially upon us and the Arts Center of Yates County is looking forward to officially opening its seasonal lakeside studios, Sunny Point. The official opening of Sunny Point is Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to tours of the facility, located at 868 East Lake Road, Dundee, there will be live music provided by Janelle Richardson in conjunction with FLX Music 247, beer tastings by Keg and Barrel, wine tastings by Weis Vineyards, and a pig roast organized by Tim McCracken. Pig roast tickets are $25 per person for pork, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll and are available at the Arts Center. Call 315-536-8226 to reserve your ticket – only a limited number are available.
YATES COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY native commands Navy warship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is an exciting new role for a Western New York native as he takes formal command of a U.S. Navy warship. Commander Peter Flynn, who is the brother of Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, is now the commanding officer of the USS Arleigh Burke following a change of command ceremony last week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Society
Penn Yan, NY
Government
chronicle-express.com

Keuka students urged on by words of '93 alum and Ukraine president

KEUKA PARK — Two vivid examples – one from their very campus, the other from halfway around the world – provided words of encouragement and advice to the Keuka College Class of 2022 during the College’s 113th annual Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 21. “While your...
KEUKA PARK, NY
chronicle-express.com

'Seeing the Light' exhibit opens at Arts Center

PENN YAN -- With the advent of spring, days are getting longer and flowers, animals and area residents (and visitors) are responding to the warmth and promise of that additional light. The promise and potential of that illumination is the focus of the Arts Center of Yates County's “Seeing the Light” exhibit, which opens May 27 in the Flick Gallery. Featuring the art of Barbara Doyle and Barbara Blumer, the exhibit celebrates the effects of light in painting in a variety of mediums.
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

Danish Festival returns June 12: Come experience the "Hygge!"

SENECA LAKE — Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus, The Danish Festival returns at noon June 12 at Seneca Lake State Park on Routes 5 and 20 in Geneva. Please bring a dish to pass for the smorgasbord table, your own tableware, and your musical instrument. (Music is available.) Park entrance fee is $7 per car.
GENEVA, NY
#Volunteers#Veterans Memorial Flags#The American Legion#Court Street Office#Legion Post
chronicle-express.com

YCHC Scanning Roadshow heads to Barrington

The Yates County History Center's Imaging Team will host another Scanning History Roadshow event on Thursday, June 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Barrington Town Hall, located at 4424 Bath Road in Barrington. People can bring important, historic photographs and documents that help tell the story of their town.
YATES COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Keuka Spring offers free concerts, Wine Club events

KEUKA LAKE — Join Keuka Spring Vineyards for special tastings and events scheduled for 2022. See more information or purchase tickets if required at www.keukaspringwinery.com. Spring Solo Series: Enjoy live music by solo performers on our patio overlooking Keuka Lake. Events are free of charge to attend. Make sure...
PENN YAN, NY
localsyr.com

Fundraiser for deputy’s family cancelled, GoFundMe donations frozen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — GoFundMe and the Onondaga County District Attorney are working to refund donations made by community members intended to help the woman who survived her husband’s murder-suicide. Within days of Deputy Isaac Eames murdering his son, killing himself and shooting his wife, a GoFundMe page...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FingerLakes1.com

Willard State Hospital among ‘Seven to Save’ historical sites in NY

The Preservation League of NYS included Willard State Hospital in Romulus on its ‘Seven to Save’ list of the most endangered historical sites in the state. Willard State Hospital- formally named Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane- was built in 1869 on the east side of Seneca Lake at the site of the short-lived Ovid Agricultural College. The facility came to national attention in 1995 when workers discovered hundreds of suitcases in the attic containing the belongings of former patients.
WILLARD, NY
chronicle-express.com

PYFD thank all who helped at large warehouse fire

PENN YAN — H.K. Griffin & Son's large warehouse on Benham Street was destroyed by fire on Thursday, May 12. According to the Penn Yan Fire Department, the fire came in shortly after 5 p.m. and soon progressed to become the largest conflagration Penn Yan has seen in decades.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School on Thursday morning. This caused anxiety among parents, who are wondering how this person was even able to get in. “If somebody had any kind of weapon and walked into that school, so many children are at risk, and for this to happen right […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Three Tioga officers graduate from Corrections Academy

May was a month filled with accomplishments for the members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department. On May 6, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officers Micah Marshall, Brandon Roe and Dalton Russell graduated from the Chenango County Corrections Academy. The academy was located at the Chenango County Sheriff’s...
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Property Transactions

On May 5, 2022, property located at 424 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Hope Vandegrift to Trinity Farmer for $150,000. On May 5, 2022, property located at 5 Waterman Ave., Town of Owego, from Sara Palmer to James Delafield for $128,000. On May 5, 2022, property located at 441...
OWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday begins in June for some counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County now joins Monroe County in helping to ease the pain at the gas pumps. This week, county leaders voted to put a temporary cap on the county sales tax collected on fuel at $3 per gallon. News10NBC asked other local counties about their...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Clemens Center announces 2022-23 Broadway Series lineup

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center has announced its lineup of the upcoming season’s Broadway series, featuring five hit musicals. The M&T Bank-sponsored Broadway series will kick off next fall with the biographical “Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story.” This will be followed by On Your Feet, and then “Beautiful – The Carole King […]
ELMIRA, NY

