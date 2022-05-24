Volunteer to set out Veterans' Memorial Flags May 26

KEUKA LAKE -- Summer is officially upon us and the Arts Center of Yates County is looking forward to officially opening its seasonal lakeside studios, Sunny Point. The official opening of Sunny Point is Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to tours of the facility, located at 868 East Lake Road, Dundee, there will be live music provided by Janelle Richardson in conjunction with FLX Music 247, beer tastings by Keg and Barrel, wine tastings by Weis Vineyards, and a pig roast organized by Tim McCracken. Pig roast tickets are $25 per person for pork, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll and are available at the Arts Center. Call 315-536-8226 to reserve your ticket – only a limited number are available.

YATES COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO