ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

18 children and 3 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rrYN_0fpC2Yge00

Children got on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guarded the scene of a shooting May 24, 2022, near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Marco Bello/REUTERS)

14 children and 1 teacher dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting ” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to The Texas Tribune that 18 children and three adults are dead after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County on Tuesday. Others were also injured.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter is dead and is believed to have been killed by responding officers. The shooter acted alone, said Pete Arredondo, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District chief of police.

“What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Two hospitals in the area are treating those injured in the shooting. Uvalde Memorial Hospital told The Texas Tribune it had received 13 children and one adult from ambulances and buses. Two patients arrived at the hospital dead. Two children have since been transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third is pending transfer.

University Health in San Antonio is providing care for two patients connected to the shooting. The 66-year-old woman and the 10-year-old girl are in critical condition.

Abbott identified the shooter as Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident. The man abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said. The shooting started around 11:32 a.m., Arredondo said.

Abbott also said that Ramos reportedly shot his grandmother before going into the school. No other details were immediately available on that shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken with Abbott to offer his assistance, White House officials said.

Robb Elementary teaches second, third and fourth grade students. The school had 535 students in the 2020-2021 school year , most of them Hispanic and considered economically disadvantaged. Uvalde itself is a predominantly Hispanic town.

Students were transported to the city’s civic center, and parents have been cleared to pick up their children. Earlier Tuesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had placed all campuses under lockdown after gunshots were fired in the area.

With Tuesday’s shooting, there have been eight shootings in Texas since 2009 in which at least four victims were killed. It is among the deadliest school shootings in the state, and the Associated Press reports it is the deadliest at a public school since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Eighteen people were killed in the University of Texas tower shooting in 1966. Ten people were killed and 13 others were injured southeast of Houston in the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting.

Abbott, along with former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz , is scheduled to talk Friday at the National Rifle Association’s 2022 annual meeting.

Alexa Ura contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2022/05/24/uvalde-texas-school-shooting/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Editor’s note : This story was updated at 5:55 p.m., May 24, 2022, to reflect new information about the number of victims in the shooting.

The post 18 children and 3 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 4

Related
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District

State Sen. Don Coram tried to paint himself as a moderate, experienced alternative to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert during the first debate between the candidates ahead of the Republican primary elections. “As George Washington said in his farewell address, our biggest threat to our young republic is excessive partisanship. We have a nation that […] The post Lauren Boebert, Don Coram clash at first debate ahead of GOP primary for Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Beating Boebert a top theme of forum among 3 Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd District

Unseating U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Silt who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, is a strong motivator for three Democratic primary candidates who spoke at a candidate forum in Grand Junction on Wednesday. Boebert will first have to beat her primary challenger, Don Coram, a Republican state senator and former state representative from […] The post Beating Boebert a top theme of forum among 3 Democrats in Colorado’s 3rd District appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

After back-to-back shootings, members of Congress from Colorado clash on policy response

As people around the world shared visceral reactions to a mass shooting Tuesday night in Uvalde, Texas, members of Colorado’s congressional delegation weighed in on the carnage that left 19 children and two adults dead at an elementary school. Some elected officials called for undefined action to reduce gun violence, while others offered prayers for […] The post After back-to-back shootings, members of Congress from Colorado clash on policy response appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos “horrifically and incomprehensibly” carried out the mass shooting alone before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School who lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio, according to Mr Abbott.Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state Sen Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by police, told reporters. “He suggested the kids should...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Reuters#The Texas Tribune#Texans#Uvalde Memorial Hospital#University Health
Daily Mail

They died with children in their arms: Hero teachers were killed SHIELDING students from Texas gunman while he opened fire slaughtering 19 kids - as it emerges he said 'what do we have here?' after entering classroom

The two teachers killed in the Texas school massacre died heroes trying to protect their students from the gunman who stormed their classroom and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle. Irma Garcia, 46, and Eva Mireles, 44, were shot dead alongside 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on...
UVALDE, TX
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS DFW

Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
UVALDE, TX
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

1K+
Followers
966
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy