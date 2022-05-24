ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

What We Know So Far About the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio).

Here’s what we know so far, as shared by Uvalde officials and reported by CNN:

  • During a brief press briefing, Uvalde Police say the event occurred around 11:30am Tuesday
  • CNN reports that 19 children and two adults were fatally shot.
  • Police confirm the suspect is deceased and the investigation leads them to believe the suspect was acting alone.
  • CNN reports the suspected shooter is from Uvalde and was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

Police held a very short press briefing around 5pm:

  • CNN reports that the shooting at Robb Elementary is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.
  • CNN also reports this is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 26 people in December 2012.
  • Texas politicians share sentiments via social media:

The post What We Know So Far About the Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
AFP

Heartbroken Texas school massacre town begs Biden to 'do something'

Desperate pleas for a stop to the gun massacres plaguing the United States rang out Sunday during President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde, where he prayed for the 19 children and two teachers slain by a teen gunman in the small Texas town. Surviving children described making desperate, whispered pleas for help in 911 phone calls while police waited.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Jesus
Person
Greg Abbott
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
583
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy