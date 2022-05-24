Eye On Business; Brandon/Winthrop, May 2022

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO