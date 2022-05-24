Eye On Business; Brandon/Winthrop, May 2022

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor. Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts...
TAMPA, FL – Listing agent Rae Anna Conforti of RE/MAX Alliance Group has sold a one-acre property in Odessa, Florida, for $2.6 million, a record per-square-foot price for the Magnolia Farms community. The property was on the market for only 18 days and sold for the full asking price.
Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
Here is a list of top 3 most affordable neighborhoods in Tampa. As the cost of living continues to rise and more and more people move to Tampa, it can be difficult to find an affordable, safe neighborhood in a growing city. According to RentCafe market trends, these are the...
CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event. Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
TAMPA, Fla. - A new fertilizer ban in Hillsborough County goes into effect next week. It is the latest county here in the region to crack down on nutrient pollution leaking into Tampa Bay. The same thing that can fuel growth in your yard can also help algae grow in...
LakelandMD is a Direct Primary Care (DPC) practice located in Lakeland, Florida. We provide personal, concierge-type care for a cost-effective monthly fee. We are AFFORDABLE!. This also includes significant savings that we have negotiated with Imaging Centers (X-ray, CT scan, MRI, Mammograms, and more), Clinical Labs (Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Cholesterol Panel, Urinalysis, and more), and Medications (acute care, chronic medications, and more) through our partner pharmacies.
ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
Getting away from it all as a couple is so important and beneficial. But getting away from it all doesn’t have to mean roughing it. Timberline Tampa makes it possible to enjoy comfortable and thoughtful glamping in the middle of a glorious state park. Here’s what you need to know before you book, what you need to pack, and must-do activities in the state park.
New officers help police department care for Plant City. The Plant City Police Department’s mission to protect and serve the community has always been top priority. In continuing its efforts, the department is always looking for new recruits to join their family and help push its agenda forward. To increase its candidate pool, the department has now started offering an incentive by sponsoring applicants who are willing to train at the police academy.
The legendary Four Green Fields has opened its newest location in Tampa. The storied Irish restaurant has been a part of Tampa’s pub scene for 30 years. “We are proud to announce that our opening night for the new location is this Thursday 5-26-22!!!” wrote the owners in an enthusiastic Instagram post. “We have live music & the best Guinness around. Be the first to check out the new location, doors open at 7pm – 802 N 12th Street.”
Last week, St. Petersburg’s Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital became the only pediatric hospital on Florida’s Gulf Coast – and just the third in the state – to receive the designation of Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center. Dr. Paul Danielson, chair of the department...
Comments / 0