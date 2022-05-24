Grand Forks Police: Unattended death not due to natural or medical causes

Two Bagley area men were injured, another may face charges for alcohol related violation, following a single-vehicle-accident Wednesday night in Clearwater-County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Lee Wind, (34) lost control of the southbound 2010 Chevy Cobalt he was driving on Lower Rice Lake Road, with the vehicle rolling several times, eventually coming to rest in the west ditch. Two passengers were taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Wind suffered no apparent injury.
