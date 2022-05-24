ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Grand Forks Police: Unattended death not due to natural or medical causes

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department are continuing investigations following the discovery of an unattended death in Grand Forks. Officers arrived...

www.wdayradionow.com

wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks Police investigating body found Sunday morning

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating after finding a man's body unresponsive outside an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Authorities say they were called to the 1100 block of 25th Avenue South around 6:20 a.m. to reports of a man, projected to be in his mid 20s to 30s, outside the complex not moving.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD respond to unattended death

Grand Forks police are investigating the death of a man found outside an apartment building on the 1100 block of 25th Avenue South. Officers responded the the call shortly before 6:30 this morning. According to the GFPD the victim was a white male…25 to 35 years of age. His identity...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police searching for Downtown shooting suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is searching for a man who shot multiple people in the Downtown area early Sunday morning. Authorities say that at approximately 1 a.m, officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of 2nd Ave. N. and Broadway near the Fargo VFW for reports of gunshots fired. Multiple gunshots were fired by a suspect who fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
FARGO, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Overnight shooting occurs in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD was called overnight to a shooting that took place near 2nd Avenue N. and Broadway N. According to the dispatch audio, the shooting involved multiple victims. Currently, it’s unclear if a suspect has been found or the conditions of the victims.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Michael Edward Miller, 31, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Gary Andrew Oleisky, 55, of Oaklee, for Falsely Reporting a Crime. Michael Garza, 40, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Hours of operation changing for West Fargo City Hall and Police Department building

(West Fargo, ND) -- Change is coming to a pair of city buildings in West Fargo. Beginning Wednesday, June 1st, hours of operation for West Fargo City Hall and the Police Department off 4th street east will be changed to 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Exceptions will be made for public meetings or events. The building hours will also affect West Fargo Municipal Court and the Commission Chambers.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Women dies in train v. vehicle crash near Warroad

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a train v. vehicle crash that happened near Warroad Saturday morning. The Roseau County sheriff says they got the call around 8 am this morning. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 134 and Highway 11. They...
WARROAD, MN
#Police#Natural Causes#911
kfgo.com

GF police now investigating unattended death as homicide

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man who died in what they are now calling a homicide investigation. 67-year-old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks was found by officers on Tuesday morning at a northside after a 911 call came in reporting an unresponsive male. Elgert’s injuries led investigators to classify the case as a homicide.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Man found dead at Grand Forks residence identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks Police Department has identified the man found dead at a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street Tuesday morning. Authorities say 67-year-old Douglas Elgert was the man found, in what now is being announced as a homicide investigation.Officers also say 39-year-old Kindi Jalloh was arrested and charged with tempering with evidence from the scene, but is not facing murder charges.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Multiple West Fargo city buildings changing hours of operation

(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple city buildings in West Fargo will be changing their hours of operations beginning next month. Starting June 1st, both West Fargo City Hall and the Police Department building located at 800 4th St. E. are changing their operating hours, which will be between 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.. Other buildings affected include the Municipal Court and Commission Chambers. There will be exceptions made for public meetings and events that require different hours.
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo stabbing victim in stable condition

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday in the downtown area. Police were called at approximately 11:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Broadway. The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital and remains in stable condition. Police believe the victim and the...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleynewslive.com

Felony charge filed after accidental discharge at Grand Forks mall

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A felony charge was filed Thursday against 37-year-old Michael Hale. Grand Forks Police say around 5:30pm on Wednesday, May 18th, Hale, who is an employee of Brothers Firearms in the Grand Cities Mall, told officers he was showing a rifle to a customer when a round went off. Hale was originally cited, but has since been charged with one felony count of Reckless Endangerment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD respond to downtown stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday night, the Fargo Police Dept. responded to a reported stabbing in downtown Fargo at the 500 Block on Broadway. A victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition according to FPD. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. and...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Highway Patrol: "Driving Aggressively" lead to I-94 crash

(Fargo, ND) -- Eastbound traffic came to a standstill on I-94 following a vehicle / motorcycle crash that officials say was caused by aggressive driving. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Moorhead Resident Saher Ismael, was weaving between multiple lanes of traffic at high speeds. A 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by 21-year-old Hawley resident Abigail Embersole, attempted to change lanes as Ismael attempted to do the same at high speed. Witnesses say the motorcycle rear-ended with Embersole's vehicle, ejecting Ismael over the Impala and coming to rest on the highway.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Moorhead man hurt in I-94 motorcycle-car collision in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The state patrol says a Moorhead man was speeding and driving his motorcycle aggressively on I-94 in Fargo when he ran into the back of a car. 20-year-old Saher Ismael suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover. He was conscious at the scene. Witnesses reported...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Alcohol Related Roll-Over Crash

Two Bagley area men were injured, another may face charges for alcohol related violation, following a single-vehicle-accident Wednesday night in Clearwater-County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Lee Wind, (34) lost control of the southbound 2010 Chevy Cobalt he was driving on Lower Rice Lake Road, with the vehicle rolling several times, eventually coming to rest in the west ditch. Two passengers were taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Wind suffered no apparent injury.
BAGLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Flags flying half-staff in honor of Cody Holte

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Flags are flying half-staff in the city of Grand Forks on Friday to honor fallen police officer Cody Holte. It has been two years since the 29-year-old was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. The Grand Forks Police Department says...
GRAND FORKS, ND

