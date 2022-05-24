ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m.

WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurant visited Huntsville for one final meet and greet before the primary election. Mo...

www.waff.com

AL.com

Glock switches and voting problems: Down in Alabama

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

The National Cemetery Administration launches interactive map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) launches an interactive map that allows veterans and their families to search for nearby cemeteries. According to a blog post from the NCA, the map is a tool for veterans to use to search for and determine their final resting place.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Joshua McLaughlin voted in for Lauderdale County Sheriff

May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Death investigation in Killen

Death investigation in Killen
KILLEN, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tough GOP race for Shelby seat in Alabama closes with flurry

HUNTSVILLE. Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, appeared at a Huntsville rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he seeks...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Cameras to be put in special education classrooms, Madison City Schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Should special education classrooms have cameras in them? Some parents and school leaders think so, including those in the city of Madison. The school board there just passed a policy to make this happen. For years, many parents have been urging the district to put cameras...
MADISON, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway on Alabama primary election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to the media about his bid for re-election after casting his vote in Alabama's primary elections on Tuesday. Hear what Pettway said in the video above. Pettway is running against three other Democrats including Kareem Easley, Wilson Hale and Felicia...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Morgan County

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Sports
apr.org

Alabama inmate recaptured after national manhunt may seek new location for trial

A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
ALABAMA STATE
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Outdoor Experiences In My Favorite Alabama Mountain Town

Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
FORT PAYNE, AL

