Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m.

A man in Birmingham, Alabama, has been indicted on federal charges of possessing a device that converts a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. Alabama Republican Party Chair John Wahl said the party is upset about a situation where some voters were assigned to vote in the wrong state House district.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) launches an interactive map that allows veterans and their families to search for nearby cemeteries. According to a blog post from the NCA, the map is a tool for veterans to use to search for and determine their final resting place.
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Terra Johnson had no trouble picking out a graduation outfit Thursday evening. The Lawrence County mom planned to wear a maroon jumpsuit in honor of her daughter’s college choice. All that was...
Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in 40-years voters elected a new Limestone County Sheriff. Joshua McLaughlin won in a landslide, taking 60-percent of the votes. Since there was no challenger on the democratic side, he secured the job. He’s been serving as sheriff since he was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey in September.
May 24 live coverage from the 48 Now Desk as polls closed in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Marisa Gjuraj is with the Casey Wardynski camp. Updated: 23 hours ago. WAFF delivers...
WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m. WAFF gives live updates from the headquarters of four candidates just ahead of the polls closing for the 2022 primary elections.
Phish, Widespread Panic and their respective legions of fans will take over Alabama, top to bottom, this Memorial Day weekend. The two biggest jam bands in the world. Three nights. Same state. Phish will perform May 27-29 at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, with Panic playing the same dates...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama. It’s called Connie’s Law. This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close. “Our main concern...
HUNTSVILLE. Ala. (AP) — Republican Senate hopefuls made last-minute pitches to primary voters Monday in the tight race for the GOP nomination for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, appeared at a Huntsville rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he seeks...
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Should special education classrooms have cameras in them? Some parents and school leaders think so, including those in the city of Madison. The school board there just passed a policy to make this happen. For years, many parents have been urging the district to put cameras...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to the media about his bid for re-election after casting his vote in Alabama's primary elections on Tuesday. Hear what Pettway said in the video above. Pettway is running against three other Democrats including Kareem Easley, Wilson Hale and Felicia...
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado was in Morgan County on Thursday. The tornado produced maximum winds of 95 miles per hour. The path width was nearly 100 yards and the path length was 0.68 miles. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, several...
The killing of a UAB researcher and Birmingham community supporter has stunned those who knew and loved him. David Gibbs Westbrook Jr., 50, was found shot Monday night when his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in east Birmingham. “It’s a really big shock,’’ said friend Kelley Hawthorne Jefferson. “It...
A lawyer for Alabama inmate Casey White says he’s receiving death threats for representing him. Attorney Mark McDaniel says he plans to seek a change of venue for the inmate’s upcoming trial. He adds that the threatening phone calls don’t make any difference and it's his duty to give White the best defense he can. The inmate was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official. Casey White and Lauderdale County’s Assistant Jail Director Vicky White disappeared from the local detention facility last month, sparking a manhunt. The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their vehicle during a chase with U.S. Marshals. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The jail official reportedly sold her house to bankroll their escape plan. Lawmen also say the two were armed with an AR-15 rifle and handguns, and were prepared for shootout with officers.
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Zoological Society (NAZS) wants to hear from the residents of north Alabama as the zoo is being planned. The NAZS is requesting residents to fill out a survey on its website, as people are asked what their three favorite animals are when they visit a zoo.
Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
