Increasing clouds this morning and maybe a sprinkle. Scattered light showers develop this afternoon in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and into the Columbia Basin. Shower chances are better in the foothills and Blues, along with few stray thunderstorms until 7 PM. Winds becoming a little gusty by midday at 25-30 mph. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 60s-70 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO