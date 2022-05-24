ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

"Our hearts keep getting broken": Vice President Harris speaks on Texas elementary school shooting

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an emotional speech Tuesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

Sadie
5d ago

Perhaps if you people would stop playing games and actually prosecute, deport, sentence and follow through with the death penalty things would be a bit different. Instead you play games such as How Low can Your Bail Go, Catch and Release, and Lets Make a Deal. You are determined to keep law abiding citizens from being able to defend themselves, yet allow gang violence to grow unchecked. Your ideals are a disgrace!

Reply(1)
4
Related
CBS News

Several participants drop out of NRA convention following Texas school shooting

Some performers and Texas officials are skipping the NRA convention in Houston the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde. However, former President Trump and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are both still slated to speak. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins Michelle Miller and Nancy Chen with more on that, as well as renewed efforts that could lead to bipartisan gun legislation.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

How Sandy Hook families, gunmaker settled unprecedented lawsuit

Francine and David Wheeler, whose son Ben was among the 26 students, teachers and staff killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., are one of nine families who accomplished the unthinkable: they sued Remington Arms, which recently settled the lawsuit for $73 million, the largest payout by a gun company to victims of a mass shooting. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the legal strategy used against an industry that was viewed by many as protected from liability over gun violence.
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
CBS News

Transcript: Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut on "Face the Nation," May 29, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Chris Murphy tha aried on Sunday, May 29, 2022, on "Face the Nation." The full interview transcript can be found below. MARGARET BRENNAN: The White House did decline our invitation for a member of the administration to come on the show today, saying they were leaving it up to Congress to act. We're joined now by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat leading bipartisan negotiations over gun reforms in Congress, and he joins us from Hartford, Connecticut. Senator, welcome to the program. You've said in some powerful remarks this week that what you are looking to do is, to use your word, incremental change when it comes to gun safety. You are talking to Republicans about red flag laws, expanding background checks. Can you get ten Republicans to vote with you on either of those two measures?
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Shooting#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS News

Street takeover on Century Boulevard in South LA

A large group of spectators showed up to Century Boulevard in South Los Angeles overnight for a street takeover. Video captured vehicles doing donuts in the intersection coming dangerously close to spectators.
POLITICS
CBS News

New Yorkers can now choose "X" gender marker on their state ID

New York residents will now have the option to choose "X" as their gender marker on their state-issued IDs, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The change applies to driver's licenses, learner permits and non-driver IDs. The new policy was rolled out just days before the start of Pride Month and is part of New York's Gender Recognition Act, which will go into effect on June 24.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Authorities searching for suspect in fatal shooting in Florence

Authorities were searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Florence Friday evening. The scene unfolded just before 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue, where Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched following reports of a shooting in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

1 missing, 2 rescued after avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park

One climber is missing and two others were rescued following an avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park near Mt. Meeker, CBS Denver reports. "Three individuals were involved in the incident including a female and two males," park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a prepared statement, according to CBS Denver. "The female suffered minor injuries and is still on scene."
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Vermont likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year

With a rare opening this fall in its congressional delegation, Vermont appears poised to lose its distinction as the only state that has never been represented by a woman in Washington. Three women, including Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, are among the Democrats competing...
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

Protecting our national parks from overcrowding

At Arches National Park in southern Utah, Memorial Day Weekend is typically the busiest weekend of the year. This is what last year looked like, when the park had to shut down the entrance several times to control the crowding:. "All of the parking lots would be full; there'd be...
UTAH STATE
CBS News

CBS News

470K+
Followers
55K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy