COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A suspect in four murders has been arrested in El Paso County. Carlos Diaz is facing charges in the murders of four victims in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. (credit: El Paso County) Investigators said that Diaz, 21, knew all four of his victims but are not releasing any additional details about the case. They are also looking to identify another victim.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO