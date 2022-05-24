ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville pair wins Senior Games gold

 3 days ago

A Greenville pair struck gold at the badminton competition at the Senior Games National Championships, which wrapped up recently in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Milt Sherman and Jane Reel were gold medalists in the 70-74 mixed doubles. Sherman was also the national champ in men’s singles, while Reel earned bronze in women’s doubles with her partner Becky Buffaloe.

Scores

Adult Softball City COED Thermo Fisher 8, Shake n’ Bake 0 City A Still Life 9, East Coast Cutz 2

Leading hitters: ECC – Jamison Oakley and Sawyer McGraw; SL – Ty Raynor and Matt Parkhill.

Crosspointe 23, Ribeyes 3

Leading hitters: C – Robert and Nick; R – David C. and Sabastian.

Stilllife 12, Crosspointe 3 Ribeyes 6, East Coast 13 City B BTW Global 12, Backyard Boys 8

Leading hitters: BB – Isaiah McCullar and Michael Miller; BTW – Dustin Moore and Avery Bowen.

Thermo Fisher 14, St. Peters 12

Leading hitters: TF – Trey Styons (HR), Tyler Blooom 2-3 (RBI); SP – Reggie Moore 4-4 (RBI), Johnny Brady 2-3 (RBI).

Grimesland FWB 15, Temple 4

Leading hitters: T – Travis Moore (2-2), Steve Kennedy 2-4; G – Jeff Jackson 2-3, Kevin Byrum 2-3.

Backyard Boys 12, Noland Company 10

Leading hitters: BB – Jimmy Edmonson 3-4, CB 3-4; NC – Dantea Davis 3-4, Fred 3-4.

Carolina Lawn 7, The B Team 0St. Peter 17, Thermo Fisher 13Leading hitters: SP – Jhonny Brady (3 hits, 3 runs), Owen Cox (3 hits, 2 runs); TF – Kevin Conway (3 hits, 3 runs), Trey Styons 3 hits, 2 runs)

Thermo Fisher def. Shake n’ Bake, fft.

Grimesland FWB 19, Temple 7

Carolina Lawn 8 BTW Global 18

