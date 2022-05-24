An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Keep Your Loved Ones Near You, Yet Independent!

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 28939 Rock Canyon in Saugus. VIEWS! This stunning sunset view home was the model home for the Big Sky community, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS an Office AND a Bonus Room! This expansive home has 3,936SF of living space and is the home you will not want to leave! This home offers an open concept floorplan with plenty of space throughout. Upon entering the living room, you will notice the soaring ceilings and windows galore with views of the beautiful mountains, a custom fireplace and large built-in bookcase. Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room with stone flooring, custom wood ceiling and access through French doors to the front porch. The Chef’s kitchen is equipped with beautiful wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a large center island, breakfast bar, pull out shelves in pantry, stainless steel appliances (including newer built-in fridge) and a separate dining are with views of the mountains! Adjacent to the kitchen is a large closet that has been converted into a walk-in pantry. The family room features a fireplace with custom mantle, wood plantation shutters and more views of the mountains. Conveniently located downstairs is a bedroom and full bathroom. As you make your way upstairs (2 staircases: one from the living room and one from the family room) you will find 3 more secondary bedrooms, a renovated hallway bathroom with quartz counters and dual sinks and the master suite. The spacious master bedroom has views that are unlimited!! The master en-suite has a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual sinks, a separate vanity and his-and-hers custom walk-in closets. Enjoy nightly sunsets in your beautifully landscaped, private, hill-top backyard with no rear neighbors where you can enjoy dining al-fresco by the outdoor fireplace! A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: extensive solid wood built-ins, custom storage in garage, $15K+ in window treatment including real wood shutters and energy efficient shades, security system, whole house ceiling speakers, new dual-zoned HVAC, whole house fan and much more. The home is located within walking distance to the community park. Conveniently located near Award-winning schools, shopping and restaurants. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! PHOTO TOUR AT: www.28939RockCanyon.com.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO