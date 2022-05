Executive Director Tyson Danner says for the OneSound Piano Project ten local artists were chosen to paint the donated pianos. "We want everybody, whether they've never played before or not, no matter how old, to walk up and play the piano. I think a lot of people, especially kids, are told 'don't touch' when they see a piano but we want to break that habit and we want kids to feel that they can jump in and be musicians too."

