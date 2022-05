Helena— On May 12, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Amanda Villa, won an award in Washington D.C. She received an honorable mention and accepted the Medal of Valor for her bravery and heroism from the National Association of Police Organization, “TOP COPS” for saving four people from a helicopter crash, due to high winds during the Deep Creek Canyon wildfire, last June.

