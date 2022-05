A massive orange canvas is perched on an easel in artist Judy Bowman's basement studio in Romulus as her latest collage takes shape — one piece of paper at a time. Scraps are scattered around the easel's base on the floor while a photograph of several men — two of Bowman's brothers, some cousins and a nephew — is taped to the canvas. Bowman, who just started making collages six years ago, uses all different shades of a special kind of decorative paper to create their faces and torsos. One cousin, Red, known for his dapper style, has gold paper for his glasses. Noses jut from the canvas.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO