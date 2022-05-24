8 New Boys & Girls Clubs set to open in NE Ohio this summer!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Schools out but the fun doesn’t stop there this summer! Keep your kids occupied and busy with trips to their local Boys & Girls Clubs! Eight NEW Boys & Girls Clubs are expected to open up in neighborhoods near you! According to Cleveland.com – – this is all part of the clubs strategic plan to provide even more opportunities and experiences for our local youth!

Yup these new facilities will be opening up in Euclid, Cuyahoga Falls, Garfield Heights, Akron and Huron County is slated to get their very first club this June! Of course you know Boys & Girls Clubs are free to join for youth ages 6 to 18 years old. You can learn more about the new Boys & Girls Clubs and clubs already up and running around you by checking out http://www.bgcneo.org.

Catch the Day Party weekday afternoons 3pm to 7pm and be sure to follow @rodigga on FB Twitter and the gram for more!