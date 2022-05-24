ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

14 Students Killed, 1 Teacher Dead in Elementary School Shooting

By J. Bachelor
Z1079
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H268Z_0fpBrKIH00
Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Another day, another tragic story to report. While the nation is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, news of another causality scenario has made its way around the web.

This time in Uvalde, Texas, a town approximately 85 miles outside of San Antonio. According to reports, fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Abbott said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and The Texas Department of Public Safety and told members of the press that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, according to reports.

POLITICS
Z1079

