ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin leaders react to mass shooting at Texas elementary school

By Madison Goldbeck, Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sI12x_0fpBqc5s00

A gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

SEE MORE:

Abbott said the gunman shot his grandmother before going into the school. Abbott added that the shooter had a handgun and that it was possible he had a rifle. It's believed the gunman acted alone.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The governor said the shooter was a student at Uvalde High School and a U.S. citizen.

Wisconsin leaders immediately began to react the tragic news on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers

"Fifteen lives were taken today. Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence," Gov. Evers tweeted. "We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act. Enough has been enough for too damn long already."

The governor also issued a video statement on Wednesday [click here to view]:

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"Schools ought to be our safest places. I am shocked and saddened My thoughts are with the parents and the community of Uvalde, Texas."

From all of the members of the Milwaukee Common Council:

"It is hard to put into words our thoughts and feelings about the tragedy that happened yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers lost their lives at the hands of a gunman who entered the school and opened fire. These are children whose lives were cut short while they were supposed to be safe and secure at school.

We cannot imagine the amount of grief, trauma and sadness the parents of these children and the community of Uvalde are going through right now, but collectively we send our thoughts, prayers and well wishes to everyone impacted.

If ever there was a time to act on the topic of gun reform, it is now. Every parent deserves to see their child come home from school at the end of the day, and no child should feel as if their school is not a place of safety and trust.

The sad truth is that mass shootings have become far too commonplace in our country, and we must not allow ourselves to consider them inevitable. While the Second Amendment supports the right to bear arms, we must also acknowledge that the context of 1787 is vastly different than that of today. There are ways in which legislators at the State and Federal levels can enact policies that would make our communities safer for those who own guns and those who do not without completely stripping away the Second Amendment.

As a society we must come together and say enough is enough and push for the change we want to see to prevent unnecessary loss of life. Our children and families deserve as much."

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley

“Right now, my thoughts and prayers are with the community of Uvalde, Texas, and everyone impacted by this morning’s unfortunate events. I am especially hurt that an elementary school was the site of this tragedy. These incidents have become far too commonplace, and my hope is that we find a solution that ends senseless gun violence of all forms. Milwaukee Public Schools will ensure that anyone impacted throughout our district will receive the support they need to help cope with today’s events.”

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin

"My heart breaks, again. A mass shooting at a school, again. More lives lost to gun violence, again. How many more times will we say again...and accept doing nothing? We have got to step up, take on this public health crisis, and start saving lives."

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson

"There are no adequate words to express the horror at Robb Elementary," Johnson tweeted along with a video. "My sincere condolences to these families. Something this horrific, children being slaughtered in their school, it does not get worse than this."

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

"My heart is breaking for Texas," Barnes tweeted . "No one should be afraid to send their kids to school. No one should be afraid to go to work. This is devastating and it shouldn't take loss like this to pass common sense gun legislation. This shouldn't have happened in the first place."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul

"The loss of lives to a mass shooting today at an elementary school in Texas is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families who must face unspeakable pain and anguish after this senseless tragedy," Kaul tweeted. "We know what can make these horrific incidents less likely to happen. We must not only hope but demand that this time will be different. We need to do more to keep our kids safe from gun violence."

Rep. Gwen Moore

"Innocent children. A teacher," Moore tweeted . "I am so heartbroken to hear of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. My heart is with the families of the victims and the entire Uvalde community."

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

"The horrific news out of Texas is every parent’s worst nightmare," Godlewski tweeted. "Our kids should be able to go to school without the fear of being gunned down, but Washington has failed to protect them from gun violence at every turn. Enough. For the sake of our children, we need action."

U.S. Senate Candidate Tom Nelson

“Freedom is not worrying about whether or not your children make it through the school day alive or not. This madness must end. From Texas to New York City to Laguna Woods to Buffalo, mass shootings have shocked the conscience of this nation over recent weeks. We must enact serious gun violence legislation that gets at the heart of this epidemic so we no longer have to live in constant fear of the next tragedy. It begins by dismantling the NRA and defeating politicians like Ron Johnson who empower them.”

Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor Ben Weston

"Heartbroken, frustrated, angry. Gun control is public health. We can and must do better," Weston tweeted.

______________________

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 38

Barb Degard
5d ago

why don't they address the real problems. Mental illness and bullying. Nine times out of ten these people have mental health issues or someone has belittled someone to the point they can't stand it anymore and they lash out at the bad actors.

Reply(4)
28
Tom
5d ago

Yes just more of our children growing up and being insensitized to violence and taking a life. You can watch it glorified all over your TV and kill 30 people on your computer. He could have used a bucket of gas in a classroom or drove his car at a 100 miles an hour to the playground. It's not the tool, it's the mentality. Yeah let's take police officers out of schools.

Reply(1)
15
Zak.
4d ago

when the killer who ran over 20 something people in Wisconsin recently killing atleast half of them during their parade. did Biden or People came out crying to ban cars ? or push stricter laws for driving and getting your license. wake up

Reply(1)
11
Related
wpr.org

What to know before spelunking in Wisconsin

Cave explorers at the Wisconsin Speleological Society have documented more than 400 sites on private and public lands where people can venture below the state’s surface view. But that number could grow much higher in the future. The society estimates thousands more caves exist in the state, but the...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsin, Illinois soldiers say goodbyes before deployment

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DOJ tracks school threat prevalence in Wisconsin

MMSD provides mental health resources, support for families after Texas shooting. Schools in Madison are trying to give students and their families as much support as possible following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A celebration of life will be held Thursday for...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Tammy Baldwin
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

In wake of Texas tragedy, Madison's police chief challenges 2nd amendment

MADISON, Wis. — Some schools and parents in rural Dane County looked to law enforcement to increase security presence in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and 2 adults. “We understand that parents are extremely upset today, concerned, especially if you have children...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Ap Photo#Uvalde High School
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Wisconsin officials call for action in wake of Texas shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, called on the Legislature to take up gun control legislation in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. “We know what kinds of common sense steps we can be taking...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy