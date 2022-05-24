ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland, CA

Fire west of Orland destroys one home, 14 outbuildings

actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters say the fire is 60 acres and...

www.actionnewsnow.com

krcrtv.com

Storage building destroyed, home saved in structure fire

BANGOR, Calif. — CAL FIRE Butte County responded to a structure fire in Bangor Saturday afternoon. Multiple structures were saved, including the nearby home and garage. Crew will continue salvage and cleanup operations for another hour. Some responders have been released from the incident. The cause of the fire...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Bangor Saturday

BANGOR, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire in Bangor on Tennessee Lane on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. One storage building was destroyed. Multiple other structures were saved, including the house and garage, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Some fire personnel have been released,...
BANGOR, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Person ejected in non-fatal rollover crash in west Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 27, 11:50 PM:. Police are currently at the scene of a reported single-vehicle rollover crash with ejection on Eureka Way near Sunset Drive in west Redding. Officials were unable to immediately provide details about the crash. However, they confirmed the crash was not a...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued on South Park Trail in Plumas County Friday

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a search and rescue call on Friday. A mountain biker suffered a knee injury on the Cascade Trail/South Park Trail area above Chandler Road, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The mountain biker was given aid...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
City
Orland, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke visible from prescribed burn at south end of forebay in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Smoke was visible on Highway 70 in north Oroville from a prescribed burn at the south end of the Thermalito Forebay Recreation Area on Friday. The prescribed burn was the first of four planned burns that was originally supposed to happen on Thursday but was postponed due to weather conditions.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dead after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man died after crashing into Ashley Furniture in Redding while trying to drive away from Redding police on Saturday at around 8:09 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the man who had a felony warrant out for his arrest that issued in May after an investigation was conducted into a report of child sexual abuse, according to the Redding Police Department.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Landscapers pickup truck catches on fire near PV high school

CHICO, Calif. - A landscapers pick up truck caught on fire Thursday morning next to Pleasant Valley High School, near the football field. Fire crews say the fire was most likely caused by a gardener's blower that caught fire inside the truck’s cab. The fire broke out around 11...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after breaking into Redding Dollar Tree

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrest man following break-in at the Redding Dollar Tree. Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Athens Avenue just after midnight Sunday morning in regards to the burglary alarm being triggered. Once on scene, officers noticed that the glass on the front door of the business had been shattered, and evidence of forced entry into the Dollar Tree was apparent.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Dog shot by arrow dies in Magalia Friday morning

MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
MAGALIA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE stops spread of Flat Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County says it stopped the forward progress on a fire that started around 9:10 Friday morning in Oroville. The Flat Fire, which started off of Thompson Flat Cemetery Road in Oroville, was held to a quarter acre as firefighters were successful in gaining control over the fire.
OROVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

No burn day in Butte County Sunday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that Sunday will be a no burn day for people in Butte County. “Due to high winds and low humidity, Sunday will be a no burn day for residential dooryard burning in Butte County,” CAL FIRE Butte Unit said in a Twitter post.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish small fire in Chico’s Walmart parking lot

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire near the Walmart in Chico Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned bushes in the parking lot of Walmart near the Sinclair gas station at the corner of Baney Lane and Forest Avenue. Firefighters contained the fire before 2 p.m. The cause of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police ID suspect in Redding grocery store shooting

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect in a shooting at the Grocery Outlet Store in Redding has been identified. Police say they arrested 78-year-old Ronald Pember of Redding at the store located on Churn Creek Road. When officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, they located a man who was shot....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

RPD: Suspect who crashed truck into building had arrest warrant

REDDING, Calif. — At roughly 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Redding police located a man they said had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect, whose name will not be confirmed at this time, was driving a silver Ford F-150 near Canby and Victor Avenue. Police followed him into...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Trinity County man last seen near Weaverville

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen on May 13 at around 2 p.m. on the eastern side of Weaverville towards the Douglas City area. Law enforcement believes that there is no foul play involved...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car Catches Fire While Driving Down Highway 99 In South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A south Sacramento driver had a close call when their car caught fire while driving down Highway 99. The car fire has caused traffic to slow down along southbound 99 in-between Fruitridge Road and 47th Avenue. Fire crews on scene of full involved car fire! SB99 prior to 47th Ave. everyone out of vehicle ok ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/9Xh4wAbLBJ — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 25, 2022 A fire crew was able to arrive on the scene quickly and put the fire out, but that did not stop traffic from being backed up momentarily. The driver could be seen on the side of the road trying to pry open the door to save any of her items. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police will be doing a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
CHICO, CA
Lassen County News

Motorcycle crash kills unidentified Susanville man

An unidentified 29-year-old Susanville man suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395 north of Byers Pass Road. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 395 when he lost control negotiating a left curve. The motorcycle left the roadway and the rider was ejected.
SUSANVILLE, CA

