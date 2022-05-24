ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Ric Leutwyler spoke to Action News Now about why he's running for Trinity County District 1 Supervisor.

actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Leutwyler spoke to Action News Now about why he's...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Rich Warren running for Glenn County Sheriff

Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the 2022 election. On Thursday, Rich Warren spoke to Action News Now about why he’s running for Glenn County Sheriff. To get more information about Warren, watch the video above.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Capt. Dave Kain running for Tehama County Sheriff

Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the 2022 election. On Thursday, Capt. Dave Kain spoke to Action News Now about why he’s running for Tehama County Sheriff. To get more information about Kain, watch the video...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

When Exactly Did Larry Doss Move to Orick? He Has Several Different Answers.

The “carpetbagger” tag got hung on local real estate broker Larry Doss even before his campaign for Fifth District Humboldt County Supervisor officially began. The epithet may not strictly apply to Doss. After all, it can’t be said that he has no ties whatsoever in the Fifth District. It’s true that until recently, and for many years, he lived at a property called the Shiny 4D Ranch at the south end of Eureka. Still, Doss and his wife have owned a ranch property up in Orick since 2004, and that’s now his primary residence.
ORICK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trinity County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Trinity County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn Supervisors praise citizens' 'selfless acts' during the Edward Fire

ORLAND, Calif. - Glenn County Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday to declare a local emergency due to damage from this week's Edward Fire. The fire broke out Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. and prompted evacuations west of Orland. It burned 60 acres, destroying one home and damaging 20 structures and a road.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police Target Team shares new illegal camp enforcement details

CHICO, Calif. - City workers have been clearing out several homeless camps between downtown Chico and Lower Bidwell Park this week. If a homeless person either refuses to move or moves back into an area they were told to move out of after the 17 days of noticing, then the police can arrest them.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 1#Politics Local#Election Local#Action News Now
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Dog shot by arrow dies in Magalia Friday morning

MAGALIA, Calif. - A dog died after it was shot by an arrow in Magalia Friday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it is still gathering information. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. This is a developing...
MAGALIA, CA
kymkemp.com

YouTuber and Ex-Deputy Challenging Incumbent for Mendocino County Sheriff Talks About His Platform

Trent James Emerges as an Official Write-In Candidate for Sheriff—What Does This Mean for Mendocino County?. Democracy is alive and well in Mendocino County. On Monday afternoon, in the eleventh hour, former Mendocino County law enforcement officer Trent James formally registered as a write-in candidate for the sheriff of Mendocino County, challenging incumbent Matt Kendall.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
actionnewsnow.com

2 sentenced in 1993 cold case murder in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The final two people in the cold case murder of Frank McAlister in Shasta County were sentenced on Thursday, the Shasta County District Attorney said. Curtis Culver was sentenced to 35 years in state prison. Shanna Culver was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, the district attorney said.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Pet of the Week: Meet Stan the Man

Stan the Man came to us in January 2022 as a transfer from Bones Rescue. He quickly became a volunteer favorite and enjoys long walks and play time with other friendly dogs. Our boy has patiently been waiting for his turn at a forever family. He has gone to foster, who had all positives to say about this boy. Stan the Man would love to find his forever home with you! Apply today at mendohumanesociety.com.
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata awarded $691,000 to create Mad River access

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata received a grant of $691,000 to help create the first public access to the Mad River within city limits via Carlson Park. The Wildlife Conservation Board approved the grant on May 26 as part of their Public Access Program which aims to increase community access to recreational nature areas. The new Mad River access in Arcata will provide residents living in the Valley West region opportunities to fish, swim, kayak and enjoy the outdoors.
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting on I-5 Thursday afternoon

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An armed man was shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer on Interstate-5 in Shasta County on Thursday, the Shasta County Multi-Agency Officer-Involved Critical Incident Response Team said. The CHP received a call at 1:37 p.m. that a vehicle crashed on Interstate-5 near the...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police will be doing a DUI checkpoint on Memorial Day

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department will be conducting a driver’s license checkpoint on Memorial Day starting at 8 p.m. and will run for about four hours. The Chico Police Department says that people driving through the checkpoint will be contacted by officers who will be checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. They will also be checking to make sure all drivers have valid driver’s licenses.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy