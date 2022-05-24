ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, the hometown of actor Matthew McConaughey, Friday night football rules

By Jonathan Franklin
kosu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small town of Uvalde, Texas, is a place where Friday night football rules and its claim to fame is being the hometown of actor Matthew McConaughey. It's not a place where tightknit locals expected to face a school shooting that has left at least 14 children and a teacher...

Antelope Valley Press

Uvalde a mix of pride and anger as it grieves school attack

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Days after a local man burst into an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers before officers managed to kill him, the signs of grief, solidarity and local pride are everywhere in Uvalde. Many are wearing maroon, the color for Uvalde’s school district....
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Cops Labeled ‘Great Actors’ by Furious Uvalde Families

The chorus of families from the Uvalde shooting who are angry at a decision by authorities to wait outside a classroom door as their children called 911 for help continues to grow louder. Texas has often been seen as strong, brave, and fearless. This week it seems as if that...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Boerne Greyhounds fall to Corpus Christi Calallen in key playoff matchup

SAN ANTONIO — The Bourne Greyhounds played against the Corpus Christi Calallen in the Regional Semifinals Thursday night in Beeville. The Boerne Greyhounds trailed Corpus Christi Calallen 6-4 after five-and-a-half innings, but that’s where things went wrong. Calallen plated six runs in the home half of the sixth,...
BOERNE, TX
KHOU

A win '4 Uvalde': Texas Rangers pitcher honors shooting victims on his hat

OAKLAND, Calif. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but one very powerful image from Thursday's Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics game only needed two. The Rangers' starting pitcher, Martin Pérez, inscribed the tribute to the Uvalde shooting victims above the brim on his hat as he prepared for his appearance. Perez pitched seven innings in the matchup, but before the game started, Associated Press photographer Darren Yamashita captured this moment of Pérez walking to the dugout with his head bowed:
UVALDE, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio Restaurants Supporting Uvalde

The day after a gunman killed 21 at Robb Elementary School, two San Antonio food trucks had set up in Uvalde to provide free meals. El Remedio spent Wednesday passing out tacos and drinks. Operator Joshua Palacios said, “As a father, I can’t imagine the devastation you all must be feeling. Our hearts are with all of you.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

FIRST KKK GROUP WAS HEADQUARTERED IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Despite the claim that San Antonio was always a nice friendly city which never had a riot, or was profoundly racist, nothing could be further from the truth. According to The Fredericksburg Manuscripts by Ken Knopp, “In the early 1850’s the idea was born by Southern lazy slave owners to develop their own separate republics or nations with laws to protect chattel slavery and plantation owners. King Cotton grew only in the warmest of climates—and all the scheming of the Knights of the Golden Circle (KGC) involved only semi-tropical and tropical countries. It was their own perversion of ‘Manifest Destiny’ that held the superiority of the white man over the God given right –rather, duty–to own Negro slaves. According to them, the God created the Negro to fulfill this destiny of the white man.”’
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Robb shooting claims 19 children, 2 teachers

At least 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, were killed Tuesday after an 18-year-old armed with a semi-automatic rifle barricaded himself in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School and opened fire. Parents were waiting late into Tuesday night for their slain children to be identified, some giving...
UVALDE, TX

